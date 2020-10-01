Pleasantville woman found guilty of theft in Atlantic County's first in-person jury trial in months

A Pleasantville woman was convicted of theft charges Thursday afternoon during the first jury trial to begin in New Jersey since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner said.
Tianna D. Williams, 23, was found guilty of uttering falsely made documents and theft by deception, Tyner said in a news release.
On Feb. 15, 2019, Williams passed a fraudulent check in the amount of $5,879.73 at Uptown Check Cashing in Atlantic City. An investigation determined the check Williams cashed had been forged.
Williams is scheduled to be sentenced Nov. 5.
In-person jury trials were suspended for six months in New Jersey. As part of a plan to resume jury trials on a limited basis — and reduce a backlog of thousands of cases that had piled up — the state Supreme Court released a plan in August that provided for jury selection to be conducted mostly online, with some individual questioning of jurors done in person.
Another trial expected to get underway Thursday in Bergen County was suspended.
