ATLANTIC CITY — A Pleasantville teen was arrested Tuesday after allegedly driving away from a traffic stop with heroin, MDMA, marijuana and a handgun loaded with hollow-point bullets.
At 8:57 p.m., Officer Ivaylo Ivanov tried to stop a car in reference to an ongoing investigation, police said in a news release. After putting on his emergency lights, the driver, a 17-year-old boy, didn’t stop and instead accelerated away.
Police did not release the name of the teen.
The teen disregarded several traffic lights before stopping in the 1600 block of Adriatic Avenue, where he got out of the car and ran, police said. Ivanov chased him, and the teen dropped a gun from his waistband, picked it up and kept running.
After falling to the ground still holding the gun, the teen ignored Ivanov’s orders, police said. He got up and continued to run before surrendering shortly after throwing the gun.
He was arrested, and police found 140 bags of heroin, 34 MDMA tablets and five grams of marijuana, police said. The gun was loaded with hollow-point ammunition and had a defaced serial number.
The teen was charged with unlawful possession of a handgun, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, possession of hollow-point ammunition, possession of a defaced firearm, obstruction of justice, eluding, three counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance and two counts of possession with intent to distribute.
He was sent to the Harborfields Youth Detention Center in Egg Harbor City.
081820_nws_ncu
Mayor Marty Small, left and Atlantic City Police Chief Henry White, right handout backpack to the children during The Atlantic City Police Department's Neighborhood Coordination Unit socially distanced community BBQ at Brown’s Memorial Park, Monday Aug 17, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
NJ LoM Ac panel
Joe Jingoli, co-owner of Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City, Rev. Collins Days Sr., pastor of Second Baptist Church, and Atlantic City Police Chief Henry White participate in a panel on social justice in the city during the New Jersey League of Municipalities annual conference at the Convention Center on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019.
DAVID DANZIS
Staff Writer
Pence wedding in Atlantic City
Atlantic City Police Chief Henry White, center, joined other law enforcement along Pacific Avenue, near Tennessee Avenue, during the wedding of Vice President Mike Pence’s nephew, John Pence, and Kellyanne Conway’s cousin, Giovanna Coia, at St Nicholas Church, in Atlantic City, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Pence wedding in Atlantic City
Atlantic City Police Chief Henry White, center, joined other law enforcement along Pacific Avenue during the wedding of Vice President Mike Pence’s nephew, John Pence, and Kellyanne Conway’s cousin, Giovanna Coia, at St. Nicholas Church in Atlantic City last September.
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
061819_nws_acpfspringfling
Mike Lopez and Atlantic City police Chief Henry White attend the third annual Atlantic City Police Foundation’s Spring Fling fundraiser held at Landshark Bar and Grill. See a gallery of photos from the event at
. PressofAC.com
LAUREN CARROLL / Multimedia Reporter
Atlantic City Fallen Officers Memorial Service
Police Chief Henry White spoke during ceremony. Atlantic City Fallen Officers Memorial Service was held at the St. Nicholas Church to recognize the nine Atlantic City police officers that have died in the line of duty. There was also a procession of police officers was led to the First Responders memorial located at St. James Place and the Boardwalk. The fallen officers to be honored and their end of watch include: Patrolman Peter Brewer- April 13, 1890 Constable Earl C. Wisler- September 1, 1929 Patrolman Clayton G. Graham- April 23, 1962 Patrolman Daniel DuRoss- September 24, 1963 Patrolman Peter John “Sonny” Burke- October 1, 1970 Patrolman Peter Francis Egnor- October 14, 1981 Sergeant Kenneth Louis Brown- March 10, 2004 Patrolman Thomas J. McMeekin Jr- March 4, 2005 Patrolman Kevin B. Wilkins. February 18, 2010 “ May 15, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Citizens Advisory Board Meeting - Sadiq
Malik Sadiq, left, 44, was one of a handful of Atlantic City residents to come out to the Citizens Advisory Board meeting Wednesday night. ‘We have work do,’ he said. ‘If we continue to speak and talk to one another and change the dialogue, we can make this work.’ Police Chief Henry White is at right.
MOLLY BILINSKI / Staff Writer
Citizens Advisory Board - White
Atlantic City police Chief Henry White said the department is 'trending in the right direction' when it comes to crime statistics in the resort Wednesday during the Citizens Advisory Board's first public meeting.
MOLLY BILINSKI
Staff Writer
Chief Henry White at Carolina Village
Atlantic City Police Chief Henry White walks past the building he lived as a young police officer in the 1980s, at Carolina Village in Atlantic City, Friday, May 3, 2019. He bought a home in the city in the late 1980's, then moved to Galloway Township in 1998 to purchase a larger home with a full acre of land. But two of his three grown sons have now bought homes in Atlantic City. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
MICHELLE BRUNETTI POST
Staff Writer
Carolina Vilage
Atlantic City Police Chief Henry White talks about the years he spent living in the building, at left, at Carolina Village, in Atlantic City, Friday, May 3, 2019. He moved to Galloway Township to purchase a larger home with more land.(VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
AC Police Chief Henry White
WHITE
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
031419_nws_chiefwhite
Chief Heny White of Atlantic City Police speaks with reporter as part of the Reinventing AC Project at the Public Safety building in Atlantic City Monday Feb 11, 2019. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
031419_nws_chiefwhite
Chief Heny White of Atlantic City Police speaks with reporter as part of the Reinventing AC Project at the Public Safety building in Atlantic City Monday Feb 11, 2019. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Atlantic City Police Promote Seven to Lieutenant and Elevate Five to Police Officer
Atlantic City police Chief Henry White, left, swears in and promotes seven sergeants to lieutenants — Dan Dooley, Michael Francisco, Wilber Santiago, Alexus Zeilinger, Andrew Leonard, Daniel Corcaran and Mark Benjamin — during a ceremony Tuesday. The department also elevated five part-time special law-enforcement officers, or Class IIs, to police officers.
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Atlantic City Police Promote Seven to Lieutenant and Elevate Five to Police Officer
Atlantic City. Police Chief Henry White (right) sworn in and elevated Special Law Enforcement, Class II officers to Police Officer : Aaron Jones,32, Kevin McGloin,24, Irwin Sanchez,25, Michael Vega,28, and Kerry Dunbar,30 The Atlantic City Police Department promoted seven Sergeants to the rank of Lieutenant, and elevated five Special Law Enforcement, Class II officers to Police Officer. The new officers join two fellow Class II officers that were sworn in as Police Officers on February 19. Feb 26, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Miss America meets with police, mayor
Atlantic City Police Chief Henry White and Miss America 2019 Nia Franklin pose for a photo outside the department's surveillance center. White asked the question many in Atlantic City have wondered: where will the pageant be next year?
LAUREN CARROLL
Multimedia Reporter
Atlantic City Police Department Promotions
Atlantic City Mayor Frank Gilliam and police Chief Henry White, right, swear in Jerry Barnhart, left, and James Sarkos as deputy police chiefs during a ceremony Tuesday at City Hall. See more photos and a video at
. PressofAC.com
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Atlantic City Police Foundation receives a check from SJ Gas
Dave Robbins, president of South Jersey Gas and Bob Nolan, ACPD retired deputy chief hold up a $3,000 grant as part of the company's first responders grant program.The grant is for new rifle vests. Capt. James Sarkos and Chief of Police Henry White on right. March 15, 2018 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
atlantic city MLK march (15)
Police Chief Henry White marches with about 200 people who came together to observe Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day at an observance hosted by the city’s chapter of the NAACP on Monday, Jan. 15.
ERIN SERPICO / Staff Writer
white press conference
Police Chief Henry White speaks at the Atlantic City Police Department news conference regarding arrests of two women who allegedly planned to sell pipe bomb material, a rifle and ammunition.
ERIN SERPICO / Staff Writer
AC backpack giveaway
Atlantic City Mayor Don Guardian, Police Chief Henry White, and Police Chaplain Eric McCoy help the Atlantic City Police Athletic League give away hundreds of backpacks to children in the community and host a outdoor movie night at Brown's Park Thursday evening. Thursday, August 31
ERIN GRUGAN / Staff Photographer
062117_hom_Alley Cat 1
Above, Atlantic City Chief of Police Henry White accepts an award from Becky Robinson, president and founder of Alley Cat Allies, during an appreciation ceremony on the Boardwalk. At right is Mayor Don Guardian and Robinson. Chief of Police, Atlantic City Police Department; Steven Dash, Executive Director, Humane Society of Atlantic County. VISUALS: At the celebration, Becky Robinson will thank Atlantic City officials for their continuous support and will present them with awards of recognition during a ceremony on the boardwalk, followed by remarks from Atlantic City Mayor Don Guardian. WHERE:Atlantic City Boardwalk (New Jersey Ave. & Boardwalk) WHY: The community cats of the Atlantic City Boardwalk have become a famous and beloved part of the Atlantic City boardwalk scene. Alley Cat Allies has cared for the multiple community cat colonies along the boardwalk since 2000 as part of a city-endorsed Trap-Neuter-Return (TNR) program, the only humane and effective approach for managing outdoor cat populations. Alley Cat Allies, local organizations and volunteers have cared for the cats over the years. As a result, the population is naturally reducing, and the success of the program has become a model for communities everywhere. The “Cat Hero Celebration” is an evening to celebrate and recognize the individuals throughout Atlantic City who care for the Atlantic City Boardwalk cats, and who support Alley Cat Allies mission and ongoing work. PHOTO: left to right): Becky Robinson, President and Founder, Alley Cat Allies and Henry White, Chief of Police, Atlantic City Police Department.
alley cat allies / submitted
surveillance center.JPG
Atlantic City Police Chief Henry White speaks at the unveiling of the new surveillance center in the Public Safety Building on May 24.
ERIN SERPICO / Staff Writer/
SURVEILLANCE
Sgt. Kevin Fair, left Lt. Sean Scanlon, Capt. James Sarkos and Chief Henry White, right of Atlantic City Police give us exclusive interview and look at its new surveillance center, Friday May 5, 2017. Which allows police to tap into cameras throughout the city to see crime scenes remotely or watch crimes as they're happening. (The Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer)
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Barber shop forum
Chief Henry White of Atlantic City Police speaks at Coalition for a Safe Community a day with Atlantic City and Pleasantville police meet with residents at Casino City barber shop Friday March 31, 2017. (The Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer)
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Browns Park
Atlantic City Police Chief Henry White spoke at the memorial service of Sgt. Ken Brown at Atlantic City Fire Station No. 4. Friday March 10, 2017. (Viviana Pernot / Staff Photographer)
VIVIANA PERNOT / STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
Cathy Burke honored by Police
Atlantic City Police Chief Henry White unveils a cartoon Burke during the luncheon at The Palm Restaurant.
Michael Ein / Staff Photographer
Cathy Burke honored by Police
Atlantic City Police Chief Henry White, left, and former Chief Ernest Jubilee stand with Irish Pub owner Cathy Burke during the Atlantic City Police Foundation’s inaugural Hero Luncheon at The Palm Restaurant, Friday Oct. 28, 2016, where Burke was honored for her contributions to the department. The purchase of bullet-proof vests and other items were made possible by her contributions. (Michael Ein/Staff Photographer)
Michael Ein / Staff Photographer
HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES
AC Forum
Atlantic City Police Chief Henry White speaks during Forum in Atlantic City at the Second Baptist Church Tuesday, Sept 29, 2015.
Edward Lea
AC Cop Walk
Omar Farooq, owner/operator of Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen, talks with Atlantic City Police Chief Henry White, at his business off Atlantic Avenue, in Atlantic City, Wednesday, August 26, 2015. The visit was part of a community policing action to check on issues businesses have and let them know they are there for them.
Vernon Ogrodnek / Photo Editor
AC Cop Walk
Atlantic City Police Chief Henry White, left, walks with other policemen visiting businesses along Atlantic Avenue, in Atlantic City, Wednesday August 26, 2015. The walk was part of a community policing action to check on issues businesses have and let them know they are there for them.
Vernon Ogrodnek / Photo Editor
HEALING SERVICE
Atlantic City Police Chief Henry White, Jr. speak at community healing service to remember victims of violence and the law enforcement community at the Second Baptist Church in Atlantic City Monday, July 18, 2016. The service is described as an event, honoring the lives of those slain unjustly and lifting up the law enforcement (The Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer)
Edward Lea
STANLEY BBQ
Kaleem Shabazz 3rd Ward Councilman, left Prosecutor Diane Ruberton, middle and Chief of Police Henry White, right attend free BBQ for the community of Stanley Holmes Village in Atlantic City, NJ. Friday Aug 12, 2016 (The Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer)
Edward Lea
SHV SUBSTATION
Atlantic City Police Chief Henry White, left, and Sgt. Omar Martin tour the new police substation, Friday Aug. 22, 2014, at the Stanley Holmes Village Community Center.
Michael Ein
NOSHAVE
Atlantic City Police Chief Henry White speaks about the No-Shave November fundraiser, Monday Nov. 30, 2015, outside of the Public Safety Building. 80 employees participated in the first-year fundraiser raising over $23K for cancer prevention.
Michael Ein / Staff Photographer
christie ac
Atlantic City Police Deputy Chief, Henry White, Atlantic City Public Safety Director, Christine Petersen, and Atlantic City Police Deputy Chief, Ernest Jubilee listen to the governor. Governor Chris Christie in Kennedy Plaza in front of Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic City, unveils his plan for the city, the gaming resort and possibly wider policy on gaming, sports and entertainment. Wednesday, July, 21, 2010 ( Press of Atlantic City / Danny Drake)
Danny Drake
Atlantic City Police
Atlantic City Police Chief Henry White speaks during a meeting at The Press of Atlantic City, in Pleasantville, Friday, Nov. 21, 2014. At right is Atlantic City Mayor Don Guardian.
Vernon Ogrodnek
SAVE A LOT OPENS
Atlantic City mayor Lorenzo Langford, center, talks with deputy police chief Henry White, left, and the pastor of St. James AME Church Rev. James Coazum, right, during an opening event at the new Save A Lot food store at Renaissance Plaza in Atlantic City, Wednesday, May 16, 2012.
Sean M. Fitzgerald
AC Cop Walk
Atlantic City Police Chief Henry White, right, and Det. Mike Graham, talk with Aqsa Malik, of Atlantic City, who works at Food 4 Less, along Atlantic Avenue, in Atlantic City, Wednesday, August 26, 2015. The visit was part of a community policing action to check on issues businesses have and let them know they are there for them.
Vernon Ogrodnek / Photo Editor
SAFETY BBQ
Dominic Alcaro owner of Barbere's Fish Market in Ducktown serve Atlantic City Police Chief Henry White lunch during a free BBQ and fish fry for the city's public safety employees Wednesday, June 22, 2016. Other Ducktown businesses are donating towards the event to show support to the police and firefighters. (The Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer)
Edward Lea
PAL WRESTLE
ACPD Chief Henry White addresses the children. Monday April 11 2016 The Atlantic City Police Athletic League launches the Beat the Streets Wrestling Program at the AC PAL Building. (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto)
Ben Fogletto / Staff Photographe
