Pleasantville teen charged after allegedly stealing flag, damaging car during Trump car parade

PLEASANTVILLE — A city teenager was charged over the weekend after allegedly stealing a flag and damaging a vehicle that was part of a Saturday car parade of supporters of President Donald Trump.

The 16-year-old boy, whose name was not released by police, was charged with one count of theft and one count of criminal mischief, city police Chief Sean Riggin said.

In addition, charges against another man are pending a follow-up with the victim, and two additional men and one woman are listed as suspects, but additional investigation required.

There are unconfirmed reports of racial slurs coming from the vehicles, but officials can’t corroborate that at this time, Riggin said.

At 10:45 a.m., police were dispatched to the intersection of Milan and Main streets for a report of a disturbance, Riggin said. However, officers arrived after the caravan had cleared the area and had continued on with their route.

In a just under six-minute video posted to Facebook Saturday, several trucks, sedans and other vehicles can be seen driving through town, many with Trump or thin blue line flags, beeping their horns as bystanders record and yell “Black Lives Matter.”