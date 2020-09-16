ATLANTIC CITY — A Pleasantville teen was arrested Tuesday after allegedly driving away from a traffic stop with a handgun loaded with hollow-point bullets and heroin, MDMA and marijuana.
At 8:57 p.m., Officer Ivaylo Ivanov tried to stop a car in reference to an ongoing investigation, according to a news release from city police. After putting on his emergency lights, the driver, a 17-year-old boy, didn’t stop and instead accelerated away.
Police did not release the name of the teen.
The teen disregarded several traffic lights before stopping in the 1600 block of Adriatic Avenue, where he got out of the car and ran, police said. Ivanov began to chase him and the teen dropped a handgun from his waistband, picked it up and kept running.
After falling to the ground still holding the gun, the teen ignored Ivanov’s orders, police said. He got up and continued to run before surrendering shortly after throwing the handgun.
He was arrested, and police found 140 bags of heroin, 34 MDMA tablets and five grams of marijuana, police said. The handgun was loaded with hollow-point ammunition and had a defaced serial number.
The teen was charged with unlawful possession of a handgun, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, possession of hollow-point ammunition, possession of a defaced firearm, obstruction of justice, eluding, three counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance, or CDS, and two counts of possession with intent to distribute CDS.
He was remanded to tee Harborfields Youth Detention Center in Egg Harbor City.
