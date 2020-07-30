PLEASANTVILLE — Police are at the Skyline Condominiums after a man threatened to blow up his home.
Authorities received a call about 3:15 p.m.
Some residents of the complex are being evacuated. No one is being allowed into the complex.
Both the Pleasantville police and fire departments are on the scene. The Atlantic County Prosecutors Office, as well as the Egg Harbor Township, Absecon police departments are also assisting.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
