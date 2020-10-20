Pleasantville man killed after Sunday crash in South Carolina

A Pleasantville man was one of three people killed early Sunday after a two-car crash in South Carolina, according to local reports.

Jose Miguel Morales Hernandez, 29, as well as Reese Russell, 19, from Glen Burnie, Maryland, and Sharan Siebens Borreli, 44, the Bronx area of New York, all died after the crash in Little River, according to My Horry News.

Emergency crews were dispatched to the scene around 3:15 a.m Sunday morning, according to the report, citing Horry County Fire Rescue.

The two vehicles involved were a Jeep and a Mini Cooper, Master Trooper Brian Lee with state Highway Patrol told the outlet.

The Jeep was traveling north in the southbound lane of S.C. 31 when the Jeep struck the Mini Cooper head on, Lee said.

Both the driver and the passenger in the Jeep were killed in the accident. The driver of the Mini Cooper died as well.

There was a passenger in the Mini Cooper and that person was taken to a local hospital.

The state Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

