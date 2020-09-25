Pleasantville man jailed after allegedly engaging in drug deal with 2-year-old daughter in car

ATLANTIC CITY — A Pleasantville man was jailed Wednesday after allegedly engaging in a drug deal with his child in the car.

At 12:11 p.m. Sgt. Charles Stuart, Detective Alberto Valles and Officer Chris Dodson were in the 3900 block of Crossan Avenue when they saw Robert Hart, 36, driving, according to a news release from city police. Valles knew that Hart’s license was suspended.

They turned their car around to stop Hart when they saw him pull to a curb and a woman approach, police said. The woman and Hart engaged in the drug transaction.

As Hart pulled away, they tried to stop him, but Hart continued for several more blocks before stopping in the 4300 block of North Drive, police said.

Hart’s 2-year-old daughter was in the car with him, police said. She was turned over to her mother.

He was arrested and police found 500 bags of heroin in the vehicle, according to the release.

After being arrested and walked to a patrol car, Hart began to resist getting in the car by threatening and then kicking Dodson and Detective Eric Evans, police said. Dodson was treated on scene by medical personnel for an injury.