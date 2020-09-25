Pleasantville man jailed after allegedly engaging in drug deal with 2-year-old daughter in car

ATLANTIC CITY — A Pleasantville man was jailed Wednesday after allegedly engaging in a drug deal with his child in the car.
At 12:11 p.m. Sgt. Charles Stuart, Detective Alberto Valles and Officer Chris Dodson were in the 3900 block of Crossan Avenue when they saw Robert Hart, 36, driving, according to a news release from city police. Valles knew that Hart’s license was suspended.
They turned their car around to stop Hart when they saw him pull to a curb and a woman approach, police said. The woman and Hart engaged in the drug transaction.
As Hart pulled away, they tried to stop him, but Hart continued for several more blocks before stopping in the 4300 block of North Drive, police said.
Hart’s 2-year-old daughter was in the car with him, police said. She was turned over to her mother.
He was arrested and police found 500 bags of heroin in the vehicle, according to the release.
After being arrested and walked to a patrol car, Hart began to resist getting in the car by threatening and then kicking Dodson and Detective Eric Evans, police said. Dodson was treated on scene by medical personnel for an injury.
Hart was charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance, or CDS, possession with intent to distribute CDS, possession with intent to distribute CDS within 1,000 feet of a school zone, money laundering, child endangerment, resisting arrest, two counts of assault on a police officer and several traffic summons.
He was remanded to the Atlantic County jail.
Contact: 609-272-7241
Twitter @ACPressMollyB
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.