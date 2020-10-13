 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Philadelphia man, West Wildwood woman charged after police find heroin during traffic stop
0 comments

Philadelphia man, West Wildwood woman charged after police find heroin during traffic stop

{{featured_button_text}}

WILDWOOD — A Philadelphia man and West Wildwood woman were arrested Saturday night after police found distribution quantities of suspected heroin.

About 10:15 p.m., officers from the department’s Uniformed Patrol Division stopped a car in the 100 block of Easter Baker Avenue, according to a news release from city police. Jahkime Blake, 31, was driving and the passenger was identified as 30-year-old April Wyatt.

The department’s K9 Unit conducted a sniff of the exterior of the car, positively indicating the presence of narcotics in the car, police said. During a search of the car, police found distribution quantities of suspected heroin, as well as drug paraphernalia which suggested the occupants were packaging the heroin for street level distribution.

The department’s Detective Division executed a court-authorized search warrant in Blake’s hotel room in the 4300 block of Ocean Avenue, according to the release. That search yielded police additional distribution quantities of suspected heroin, as well as suspected cocaine and additional drug paraphernalia.

Blake and Wyatt were each charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance, or CDS, possession of CDS with the intent to distribute, possession of CDS with the intent to distribute within a school zone and possession of CDS paraphernalia.

Blake also received numerous motor vehicle summonses.

Additional charges are pending the result of testing on the suspected narcotics recovered by police, according to the release.

Due to the discovery of distribution quantities of heroin in both his motor vehicle and rented motel room, approximately $650.00 in U.S. currency in Blake’s possession at the time of his arrest was seized as proceeds of illicit activity and will be submitted for forfeiture, police said.

Both Blake and Wyatt were released pending court.

Wildwood Police
Press archives

Contact: 609-272-7241

mbilinski@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMollyB

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

My beat is public safety, following police and crime. I started in January 2018 here at the Press covering Egg Harbor and Galloway townships. Before that, I worked at the Reading Eagle in Reading, Pa., covering crime and writing obituaries.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News