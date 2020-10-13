Philadelphia man, West Wildwood woman charged after police find heroin during traffic stop

WILDWOOD — A Philadelphia man and West Wildwood woman were arrested Saturday night after police found distribution quantities of suspected heroin.

About 10:15 p.m., officers from the department’s Uniformed Patrol Division stopped a car in the 100 block of Easter Baker Avenue, according to a news release from city police. Jahkime Blake, 31, was driving and the passenger was identified as 30-year-old April Wyatt.

The department’s K9 Unit conducted a sniff of the exterior of the car, positively indicating the presence of narcotics in the car, police said. During a search of the car, police found distribution quantities of suspected heroin, as well as drug paraphernalia which suggested the occupants were packaging the heroin for street level distribution.

The department’s Detective Division executed a court-authorized search warrant in Blake’s hotel room in the 4300 block of Ocean Avenue, according to the release. That search yielded police additional distribution quantities of suspected heroin, as well as suspected cocaine and additional drug paraphernalia.

Blake and Wyatt were each charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance, or CDS, possession of CDS with the intent to distribute, possession of CDS with the intent to distribute within a school zone and possession of CDS paraphernalia.