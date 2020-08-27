A Philadelphia man admitted killing his younger brother last year at an Atlantic City casino, Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner said Thursday.
John A. Villante, 39, pleaded guilty to first-degree aggravated manslaughter in the May 28, 2019, death of 32-year old Joseph Villante at Harrah’s Resort Atlantic City, Tyner said in a news release.
Security responded about 3:10 p.m. to a medical emergency in a room on the 11th floor, Tyner said. The younger Villante was found and transported to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, where he was pronounced dead.
An autopsy determined the death was a homicide from multiple injuries, including blunt force head injuries, Tyner said. John Villante was arrested May 30, 2019 in Philadelphia.
Villante is scheduled to be sentenced Oct. 26.
— Zac Spencer
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.