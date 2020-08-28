ATLANTIC CITY — A Philadelphia man was jailed Thursday afternoon after allegedly hitting two pedestrians with his car, leaving the crash and then hiding a loaded handgun under a car before his arrest.
At 2:12 p.m., patrol officers responded to Route 40 eastbound before West End Avenue for a report of a car crash, according to a news release from city police. Two pedestrians had been hit and two men were seen leaving the crash site.
When officers got there, they found two men suffering from serious injuries, police said. Both men were taken to the AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus.
Police did not release the names of the two men, but said one of the pair’s injuries are considered life-threatening.
Those who witnessed the crash gave officers a description of the driver and passenger that left the scene of the crash, police said. Within minutes, Officer Robert Nawrocki spotted the men on the Peter F. Egnor Bridge and stopped them.
The driver, 22-year-old Derek Wiley, was arrested after police found him to be under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs, according to the release. The passenger was later released without charges.
While officers were on the bridge, employees from a nearby business said that Wiley had discarded a handgun under the tire of a vehicle, police said. Surveillance footage reviewed by officers confirmed it, and a loaded handgun with a defaced serial number was recovered.
Officer Tyler Daily of the department’s Accident Investigations Section investigated, finding that Wiley was driving a Hyundai Sonata recklessly at a high rate of speed when he attempted to pass a vehicle in front of him by using the road’s shoulder, police said. On the shoulder, Wiley’s vehicle collided with a parked car.
After colliding with the car, Wiley drove his vehicle onto the sidewalk, where he struck the pedestrians before the vehicle became disabled further down the road, police said.
Wiley is charged with two counts each of aggravated assault, assault by auto, and leaving the scene of an accident with serious bodily injury, single counts of endangering an injured victim, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a defaced firearm, tampering with evidence, DWI and multiple motor vehicle summons.
He was remanded to the Atlantic County Justice Facility.
