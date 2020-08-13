Veterans Fair Wildwood Convention Center

Cape May County prosecutor Jeffery Sutherland, speaks to an audience attending a Quilt of Valor ceremony at the Veterans Fair. The Cape May County Prosecutors officer sponsored a Veterans resource fair held at the Wildwood Convention Center Friday Jan. 31, 2020. The fair is part of the State Attorney Generals office 2121 Community Policing Project.

 Dale Gerhard

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — A 60-year-old male resident of Lafayette Hill, Pennsylvania was arrested Wednesday and charged with one count of sexual assault in connection with contact of a child under the age of 18 while on the beach in Sea Isle City, the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office said Thursday.

Stephen Gallagher was arrested, according to news released by Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey H. Sutherland and Sea Isle City Chief Thomas McQuillen of the Sea Isle City Police Department.

On July 12, the Sea Isle City police and the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office Special Victims Unit initiated a joint investigation concerning sexual contact of a child under age 18 while on the beach in Sea Isle City, said Sutherland in a written statement.

Besides sexual assault, a crime of the second degree, Gallagher was also charged Wednesday with one count of endangering the welfare of a child, a crime of the third degree, Sj as a result of the investigation, Sutherland said. Gallagher was processed for the charges and released pending court proceedings, Sutherland said.

Sutherland advises persons convicted of a second-degree crime are subject to a term of imprisonment of 5 to 10 years in a New Jersey State Prison. Persons convicted of a third-degree crime are subject to a term of imprisonment of 3 to 5 years in State Prison, Sutherland said

Sutherland urges anyone, who has additional information relating to this investigation to conact the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office at 609-465-1135, the Sea Isle City Police Department at 609-263-4311, or report it anonymously through the Cape May Sheriff's tip line at cmcsheriif.net and click on anonymous tip, or through the Cape May County Crime Stoppers at 609-889-3597.

                                                                                                                                                                                           

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                   

Contact: 609-272-7202

VJackson@pressofac.com

Twitter@ACPressJackson

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments