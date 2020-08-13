CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — A 60-year-old male resident of Lafayette Hill, Pennsylvania was arrested Wednesday and charged with one count of sexual assault in connection with contact of a child under the age of 18 while on the beach in Sea Isle City, the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office said Thursday.
Stephen Gallagher was arrested, according to news released by Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey H. Sutherland and Sea Isle City Chief Thomas McQuillen of the Sea Isle City Police Department.
On July 12, the Sea Isle City police and the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office Special Victims Unit initiated a joint investigation concerning sexual contact of a child under age 18 while on the beach in Sea Isle City, said Sutherland in a written statement.
CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — A man from the Villas section of Lower Township was charged Thursday …
Besides sexual assault, a crime of the second degree, Gallagher was also charged Wednesday with one count of endangering the welfare of a child, a crime of the third degree, Sj as a result of the investigation, Sutherland said. Gallagher was processed for the charges and released pending court proceedings, Sutherland said.
Sutherland advises persons convicted of a second-degree crime are subject to a term of imprisonment of 5 to 10 years in a New Jersey State Prison. Persons convicted of a third-degree crime are subject to a term of imprisonment of 3 to 5 years in State Prison, Sutherland said
Sutherland urges anyone, who has additional information relating to this investigation to conact the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office at 609-465-1135, the Sea Isle City Police Department at 609-263-4311, or report it anonymously through the Cape May Sheriff's tip line at cmcsheriif.net and click on anonymous tip, or through the Cape May County Crime Stoppers at 609-889-3597.
