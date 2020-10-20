Pacific Avenue operation yields Atlantic City police 19 arrests, handgun and drugs

ATLANTIC CITY — Nineteen people were arrested last week after a police operation on Pacific Avenue.
On Friday and Saturday, officers conducted the operation, focusing on drug distribution and quality-of-life issues, police said in a news release. Officers seized one handgun, more than 40 grams of cocaine, 266 bags of heroin, 9.6 grams of unpackaged heroin and 27 grams of marijuana.
The following people were arrested and sent to the Atlantic County jail:
Christopher Britton, 49, of Atlantic City, was charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession with intent to distribute and contempt of court.
Brianna Howard, 24, of Absecon, was charged with two counts of possession of CDS and single counts of unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, possession of a weapon while committing a drug offense, possession of a defaced firearm and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Malikah McLaughlin, 25, of Atlantic City, was charged with two counts of possession of CDS and single counts of possession with intent to distribute, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, possession of a weapon while committing a drug offense, possession of a defaced firearm and tampering with evidence, certain person not to possess a weapon and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jacqueline Ryan, 31, of Atlantic City, was charged with possession of CDS, possession with intent to distribute, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, possession of a weapon while committing a drug offense, possession of a defaced firearm, tampering with evidence and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Gordon Stokelin, 52, of Atlantic City, was charged with possession of CDS, possession with intent to distribute and contempt of court.
Altyriek Warren, 31, of Galloway Township, was charged with two counts of possession of CDS and single counts of possession with intent to distribute, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, possession of a weapon while committing a drug offense, possession of a defaced firearm, certain person not to possess a weapon and possession of drug paraphernalia.
The following people were released on summonses with a future court date:
Ishmael Bailey, 41, of Atlantic City, was charged with possession of CDS and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Sean Ford, 37, of Atlantic City, was charged with possession of CDS, possession with intent to distribute and possession with intent to distribute within 500 feet of a public zone.
Jude Francois, 27, of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, was charged with possession of CDS.
Ronald Lee Gaskin, 27, of Riviera Beach, Florida, was charged with possession of CDS.
Omari George, 32, of Boynton Beach, Florida, was charged with possession of CDS.
Courtney Glose, 35, of Brigantine, was charged with engaging in prostitution.
Joseph Hayes, 24, of Atlantic City, was charged with two counts of possession of CDS and single counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest.
Elicia Hughes, 28, of Atlantic City, was charged with possession of CDS and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Abu Iasheed, 26, of Atlantic City, was charged with possession of CDS and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jamaal Johnson, 20, of Atlantic City, was charged with possession of CDS and possession with intent to distribute.
David Macey, 24, of Philadelphia, was charged with two counts of possession of CDS and single counts of possession with intent to distribute and possession with intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of a school zone.
Javon Ross, 30, of Atlantic City, was charged with possession of CDS.
Malcom Shepard, 21, of Lantana, Florida, was charged with possession of CDS.
