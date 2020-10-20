Pacific Avenue operation yields Atlantic City police 19 arrests, handgun and drugs seized

ATLANTIC CITY — Nineteen people were arrested last week after a city police street operation on Pacific Avenue.

On Friday and Saturday, officers from the department’s Special Investigations Section conducted the operation, focusing on narcotics distribution and quality-of-life issues, according to a news release from city police. Officers seized one handgun, more than 40 grams of cocaine, 266 bags of heroin, 9.6 grams of unpackaged heroin and 27 grams of marijuana.

The following people were arrested and remanded to the Atlantic County jail as a result of the operation:

Christopher Britton, 49, of Atlantic City, was charged with possession of controlled dangerous substance, or CDS, possession with intent to distribute CDS and contempt of court.

Brianna Howard, 24, of Absecon, was charged with two counts of possession of CDS and single counts of unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, possession of a weapon while committing a CDS offense, possession of a defaced firearm and possession of CDS paraphernalia.