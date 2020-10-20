Pacific Avenue operation yields Atlantic City police 19 arrests, handgun and drugs seized

ATLANTIC CITY — Nineteen people were arrested last week after a city police street operation on Pacific Avenue.
On Friday and Saturday, officers from the department’s Special Investigations Section conducted the operation, focusing on narcotics distribution and quality-of-life issues, according to a news release from city police. Officers seized one handgun, more than 40 grams of cocaine, 266 bags of heroin, 9.6 grams of unpackaged heroin and 27 grams of marijuana.
The following people were arrested and remanded to the Atlantic County jail as a result of the operation:
Christopher Britton, 49, of Atlantic City, was charged with possession of controlled dangerous substance, or CDS, possession with intent to distribute CDS and contempt of court.
Brianna Howard, 24, of Absecon, was charged with two counts of possession of CDS and single counts of unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, possession of a weapon while committing a CDS offense, possession of a defaced firearm and possession of CDS paraphernalia.
Malikah McLaughlin, 25, of Atlantic City, was charged with two counts of possession of CDS and single counts of possession with intent to distribute CDS, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, possession of a weapon while committing a CDS offense, possession of a defaced firearm and tampering with evidence, certain person not to possess a weapon and possession of CDS paraphernalia.
Jacqueline Ryan, 31, of Atlantic City, was charged with possession of CDS, possession with intent to distribute CDS, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, possession of a weapon while committing a CDS offense, possession of a defaced firearm, tampering with evidence and possession of CDS paraphernalia.
Gordon Stokelin, 52, of Atlantic City, was charged with possession of CDS, possession with intent to distribute CDS, and contempt of court.
Altyriek Warren, 31, of Galloway, was charged with two counts of possession of CDS and single counts of possession with intent to distribute CDS, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, possession of a weapon while committing a CDS offense, possession of a defaced firearm, certain person not to possess a weapon and possession of CDS paraphernalia.
The following people were released on a summons with a future court date:
Ishmael Bailey, 41, of Atlantic City, was charged with possession of CDS and possession of CDS paraphernalia.
Sean Ford, 37, of Atlantic City, was charged with possession of CDS, possession with intent to distribute CDS, and possession with intent to distribute CDS within 500 feet of a public zone.
Jude Francois, 27, of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, was charged with possession of CDS.
Ronald Lee Gaskin, 27, of Rivera Beach, Florida, was charged with possession of CDS.
Omari George, 32, of Boynton Beach, Florida, was charged with possession of CDS.
Courtney Glose, 35, of Brigantine, was charged with engaging in prostitution.
Joseph Hayes, 24, of Atlantic City, was charged with two counts of possession of CDS, and single counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest.
Elicia Hughes, 28, of Atlantic City was charged with possession of CDS and possession of CDS paraphernalia.
Abu Iasheed, 26, of Atlantic City was charged with possession of CDS and possession of CDS paraphernalia.
Jamaal Johnson, 20, of Atlantic City, was charged with possession of CDS and possession with intent to distribute CDS.
David Macey, 24, of Philadelphia, was charged with two counts of possession of CDS, and single counts of possession with intent to distribute CDS, and possession with intent to distribute CDS within 1,000 feet of a school zone.
Javon Ross, 30, of Atlantic City, was charged with possession of CDS.
Malcom Shepard, 21, of Lantana, Florida, was charged with possession of CDS.
Contact: 609-272-7241
Twitter @ACPressMollyB
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.