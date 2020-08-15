NORTH WILDWOOD — The owner of a city restaurant was cited by police early Sunday after officials received complaints that the business was crowded and staff was not enforcing social distancing.

Joseph Mahoney Jr., 34, of Mt. Laurel, the owner of Flip Flopz Beach Bar & Grill on Spruce Avenue, was charged with a disorderly persons offence on a summons, police Capt. John A. Stevenson said in a news release Friday.

State officials first reported the violation Wednesday, but said that a customer had been cited after refusing to wear a mask at the bar. When The Press of Atlantic City reached out to Stevenson for details of the incident, he said the department has no record of a customer being cited at Flip Flopz for refusing to wear a mask.

About 12:34 a.m., officers investigated Flip Flopz for being in violation of Gov. Phil Murphy’s COVID-19 mandate, specifically failing to adhere to social distancing, according to the news release.

Officers saw “large amounts of patrons crowded around the upstairs, outside patio bar,” known as “Tiki Topz,” according to the release. Social distancing regulations were not being enforced by staff.

The police had received complaints previously about repeated violations of Murphy’s orders, according to the release, and had warned the managers of the business.

The Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office reviewed the incident and authorized the charges.

Last month, Murphy signed an executive order mandating individuals to wear face coverings in outdoor public spaces when it is not practicable to socially distance.

Violations of the emergency orders surrounding the new coronavirus are considered disorderly persons offenses, which carry up to six months in jail, a maximum $1,000 fine or both.

