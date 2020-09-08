VENTNOR — An online fundraiser has raised almost $500 so far for those affected by a fire that destroyed the second floor of North Dorset Avenue building last week, routing three men from their homes.
The GoFundMe, titled “Dorset Ave fire victims,” as raised $485 of its $4,000 goal, according to the campaign.
VENTNOR — A structure fire Wednesday night resulted in substantial damage to the second floo…
A 59-year-old city resident, Bill Miller, has lived in the second floor apartment for over two decades, according to the fundraiser’s description. Bruce Berry, 57, lived in the first floor apartment with his 83-year-old father.
“(Miller’s) home for most of his adult life has sustained total fire damage,” according to the site. “This is doubly tragic as Mr. Miller should be celebrating finally be able to return to work in the casino hospitality field after months of unemployment due to COVID-19.”
Berry and his father, who was not named in the fundraiser, have lived in the apartment for only a few months after the home he was previously renting was sold at the start of the pandemic, according to the site.
At 10:55 p.m. Sept. 2, city firefighters responded to the 100 block of North Dorset Avenue for a fire, according to fire Chief Michael Cahill. The occupants were able to escape, but the second floor was described as a “total loss.”
The first floor of the building, which has a commercial business in the front and an apartment in the back, sustained water damage, Cahill said. The second floor, which is just apartments, may be torn down.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
“Bill and Bruce have seen great support from their friends and community in the last few days,” according to the site. “While everyone is safe and in temporary housing, they still have a mountain to climb ahead of them. Any contribution to this fund will be split evenly between both men in hopes that any little bit can help them begin to rebuild their lives.”
South Jersey Now: Tuesday updates from around the region
COVID-19 briefing with state officials scheduled for 1 p.m. Tuesday
State officials have scheduled a 1 p.m. briefing Tuesday to update residents on the spread of COVID-19.
Appearing for the briefing will be Gov. Phil Murphy, Department of Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli, State Epidemiologist Dr. Christina Tan and State Police Superintendent Colonel Patrick Callahan.
In addition, Murphy is scheduled to call in at 8:05 a.m. to "WPG Talk Radio" hosted by Harry Hurley to discuss the state’s response to the new coronavirus. Then, at 8:30 a.m., he is scheduled to appear on "CNN New Day.”
During the interview, Murphy gave his thoughts on Labor Day, the return of indoor dining and guidelines for the upcoming election.
“Still too early to give you an empirical study,” Murphy said of the holiday weekend. “Anecdotally, it was a great weekend.”
He hasn’t heard anything “way out of line” on compliance, he added.
“The initial read is good, but with a couple footnotes,” he said of Friday’s resumption of indoor dining at 25% capacity, adding that he went to two restaurants this weekend. “ ... The early returns are good. We won’t know for something like another week to 10 days if there’s a flare up as a result of the steps we took ... I think the chances are relatively low that we’re going to look back a week or 10 days from now and see that we had a lot of viral spread.”
In order to get restaurants to 50% capacity, Murphy cited a possible second wave in the fall, as well as feedback from restaurants a considerations.
“I hope we get there,” Murphy said. “As you know, restaurants have been crushed.”
The state has had a spot positively rate around 2%, Murphy said. The rate of transmission is “above where we want it to be,” he added.
He also went over guidelines for the upcoming November election. Find out what you need to know here.
So far, Atlantic County has reported 4,037 cases with 246 deaths and 2,738 cleared as recovered. Cape May County has reported 1,187 cases with 89 deaths and 990 designated off quarantine. Cumberland County has reported 3,148 cases with 147 deaths.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
Tickets on sale Tuesday for 2021 Kiss show at Hard Rock
Tickets go on sale Tuesday for the Kiss “End of the Road Tour” show next year.
The show, slated for 8 p.m. Aug. 21, will be at at Etess Arena inside Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City.
Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Tuesday, according to a news release.
Tickets are available at www.HardRockHotelAtlanticCity.com, www.Ticketmaster.com and 800-745-3000.
Traffic
There was a vehicle fire on the Garden State Parkway about 6 a.m. south of Exit 8 in Middle Township, according to 511nj.com. All lanes were open as of 6:35 a.m.
