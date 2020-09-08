Ventnor fire

 MOLLY BILINSKI Staff Writer

VENTNOR — An online fundraiser has raised almost $500 so far for those affected by a fire that destroyed the second floor of North Dorset Avenue building last week, routing three men from their homes. 

The GoFundMe, titled “Dorset Ave fire victims,” as raised $485 of its $4,000 goal, according to the campaign.

A 59-year-old city resident, Bill Miller, has lived in the second floor apartment for over two decades, according to the fundraiser’s description. Bruce Berry, 57, lived in the first floor apartment with his 83-year-old father.

“(Miller’s) home for most of his adult life has sustained total fire damage,” according to the site. “This is doubly tragic as Mr. Miller should be celebrating finally be able to return to work in the casino hospitality field after months of unemployment due to COVID-19.”

Berry and his father, who was not named in the fundraiser, have lived in the apartment for only a few months after the home he was previously renting was sold at the start of the pandemic, according to the site.

At 10:55 p.m. Sept. 2, city firefighters responded to the 100 block of North Dorset Avenue for a fire, according to fire Chief Michael Cahill. The occupants were able to escape, but the second floor was described as a “total loss.”

The first floor of the building, which has a commercial business in the front and an apartment in the back, sustained water damage, Cahill said. The second floor, which is just apartments, may be torn down.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

“Bill and Bruce have seen great support from their friends and community in the last few days,” according to the site. “While everyone is safe and in temporary housing, they still have a mountain to climb ahead of them. Any contribution to this fund will be split evenly between both men in hopes that any little bit can help them begin to rebuild their lives.”

