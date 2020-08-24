ATLANTIC CITY — A man was found injured early Monday morning after officers responded to the beach block of Tennessee Avenue for a report of gunfire, police said.
The victim, a 27-year-old from Union County, was transported to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, police said in a news release. Police did not identify the victim.
Anyone with information about this incident can call police at 609-347-5766. Information also can be texted to tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD. All texts are anonymous.
— CJ Fairfield
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.