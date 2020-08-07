MULLICA TOWNSHIP — Officials are investigating a Thursday morning house fire in the township.
About 7:58 a.m., township police responded to a report of a fire at a home on Fifth Avenue, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.
VENTNOR — The state Attorney General’s Office is investigating after city police on Thursday…
When officers got to the home, they saw flames coming from a bedroom on the second floor, police said. All of the residents escaped without injury.
Township fire departments extinguished the fire with the assistance of surrounding local departments, police said.
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — The state Attorney General's Office is investigating the death of a 27-y…
The state Fire Marshals responded to investigate the cause of the fire, and the investigation is ongoing.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.