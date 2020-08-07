MULLICA TOWNSHIP — Officials are investigating a Thursday morning house fire in the township.

About 7:58 a.m., township police responded to a report of a fire at a home on Fifth Avenue, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.

When officers got to the home, they saw flames coming from a bedroom on the second floor, police said. All of the residents escaped without injury.

Township fire departments extinguished the fire with the assistance of surrounding local departments, police said.

The state Fire Marshals responded to investigate the cause of the fire, and the investigation is ongoing.

Staff Writer

My beat is public safety, following police and crime.

