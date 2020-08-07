MULLICA TOWNSHIP — Officials are investigating a Thursday morning house fire on Fifth Avenue.
At 7:58 a.m., police responded to a report of a fire, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.
When officers got to the home, they saw flames coming from a bedroom on the second floor, police said. All of the residents escaped without injury.
Township firefighters extinguished the fire with the assistance of surrounding local departments, police said.
State fire officials are investigating.
— Molly Bilinski
