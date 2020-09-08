OCEAN CITY — City police asked for the public’s help Monday to identify a man wanted in connection to a Saturday assault.
At 11:45 a.m., an assault occurred in the area of 18th Street and Central Avenue, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.
The Ocean City Police Department Detective Bureau is investigating an assault that occurred on 09/05 at 11:45 a.m., in...
Posted by
Ocean City Police Department New Jersey/ OCPD on Monday, September 7, 2020
The suspect is a white man, approximately 50 to 60-years-old, 6 feet tall and 230 lbs., police said. He was driving a newer model, black Jeep Grand Cherokee, with an unknown Pennsylvania license plate.
Officials asked anyone with information to contact Detective Matt Crowley at 609-525-9133 or
mcc@ocnj.us or Sgt. Dan Lancaster at 609-525-9128 or dlancaster@ocnj.us, and can remain anonymous. PHOTOS of Labor Day weekend in Ocean City
On September 6th 2020, In Ocean City, the beach and boardwalk were full of visitors for Labor day weekend.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On September 6th 2020, In Ocean City, the beach and boardwalk were full of visitors for Labor day weekend.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On September 6th 2020, In Ocean City, the beach and boardwalk were full of visitors for Labor day weekend.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On September 6th 2020, In Ocean City, the beach and boardwalk were full of visitors for Labor day weekend.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Jessica Sheils of Pittsburgh takes advantage of the slight breeze to fly her kite.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On September 6th 2020, In Ocean City, the beach and boardwalk were full of visitors for Labor day weekend.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Byron Mead, of Runnemede, Camden County, constructs himself a headrest from the sand to catch some shut eye on the Ocean City beach.
PressofAC.com.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On September 6th 2020, In Ocean City, the beach and boardwalk were full of visitors for Labor day weekend.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On September 6th 2020, In Ocean City, the beach and boardwalk were full of visitors for Labor day weekend.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On September 6th 2020, In Ocean City, the beach and boardwalk were full of visitors for Labor day weekend.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On September 6th 2020, In Ocean City, the beach and boardwalk were full of visitors for Labor day weekend.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On September 6th 2020, In Ocean City, the beach and boardwalk were full of visitors for Labor day weekend.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On September 6th 2020, In Ocean City, the beach and boardwalk were full of visitors for Labor day weekend.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On September 6th 2020, In Ocean City, the beach and boardwalk were full of visitors for Labor day weekend.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On September 6th 2020, In Ocean City, the beach and boardwalk were full of visitors for Labor day weekend.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On September 6th 2020, In Ocean City, the beach and boardwalk were full of visitors for Labor day weekend.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On September 6th 2020, In Ocean City, the beach and boardwalk were full of visitors for Labor day weekend.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On September 6th 2020, In Ocean City, the beach and boardwalk were full of visitors for Labor day weekend.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On September 6th 2020, In Ocean City, the beach and boardwalk were full of visitors for Labor day weekend.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Ally Klabunce, 15, a Delaware resident and a beach tag inspector stationed by the Music Pier.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On September 6th 2020, In Ocean City, the beach and boardwalk were full of visitors for Labor day weekend.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
(l-r) Chris Weathers of Aston PA and Dolores O'Connor of Glenn Mills play a game of catch with their lacrosse sticks.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On September 6th 2020, In Ocean City, the beach and boardwalk were full of visitors for Labor day weekend.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On September 6th 2020, In Ocean City, the beach and boardwalk were full of visitors for Labor day weekend.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Noelle Mink, left, and Nik Toocheck, both 17 and from Delaware County in Pennsylvania, were taking a break from surfing after the wind shifted and the swells became smaller.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Chris Weathers, left, of Aston, Pennsylvania, and Dolores O'Connor, of Glen Mills, Pennsylvania, play a game of catch with their lacrosse sticks on the Ocean City beach Sunday.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On September 6th 2020, In Ocean City, the beach and boardwalk were full of visitors for Labor day weekend.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On September 6th 2020, In Ocean City, the beach and boardwalk were full of visitors for Labor day weekend.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On September 6th 2020, In Ocean City, the beach and boardwalk were full of visitors for Labor day weekend.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On September 6th 2020, In Ocean City, the beach and boardwalk were full of visitors for Labor day weekend.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On September 6th 2020, In Ocean City, the beach and boardwalk were full of visitors for Labor day weekend.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On September 6th 2020, In Ocean City, the beach and boardwalk were full of visitors for Labor day weekend.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
(l-r) Rich Baldwin and Christine McAlpin, both of Glen Mills, soak in the sun while watching thier little ones play by the water's edge.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On September 6th 2020, In Ocean City, the beach and boardwalk were full of visitors for Labor day weekend.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On September 6th 2020, In Ocean City, the beach and boardwalk were full of visitors for Labor day weekend.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On September 6th 2020, In Ocean City, the beach and boardwalk were full of visitors for Labor day weekend.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On September 6th 2020, In Ocean City, the beach and boardwalk were full of visitors for Labor day weekend.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On September 6th 2020, In Ocean City, the beach and boardwalk were full of visitors for Labor day weekend.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On September 6th 2020, In Ocean City, the beach and boardwalk were full of visitors for Labor day weekend.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On September 6th 2020, In Ocean City, the beach and boardwalk were full of visitors for Labor day weekend.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On September 6th 2020, In Ocean City, the beach and boardwalk were full of visitors for Labor day weekend.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On September 6th 2020, In Ocean City, the beach and boardwalk were full of visitors for Labor day weekend.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On September 6th 2020, In Ocean City, the beach and boardwalk were full of visitors for Labor day weekend.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
(l-r) Ocean City resident Carol Gallagher and Dale Rader of Redding PA found a quiet bench by the Ocean City Music Pier to listen to the gentle waves and playful voices having fun in the surf.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On September 6th 2020, In Ocean City, the beach and boardwalk were full of visitors for Labor day weekend.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Kaela Paul introduces her 9 month old Micah to the gentle lapping waves.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
(l-r) Chase Spaeth, 13, watches his mom Heather give their dog Charlee a cool cup of water, all from Elkton, MD.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On September 6th 2020, In Ocean City, the beach and boardwalk were full of visitors for Labor day weekend.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
