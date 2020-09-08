Ocean City Police Station
OCEAN CITY — City police asked for the public’s help Monday to identify a man wanted in connection to a Saturday assault.

At 11:45 a.m., an assault occurred in the area of 18th Street and Central Avenue, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.

The suspect is a white man, approximately 50 to 60-years-old, 6 feet tall and 230 lbs., police said. He was driving a newer model, black Jeep Grand Cherokee, with an unknown Pennsylvania license plate.

Officials asked anyone with information to contact Detective Matt Crowley at 609-525-9133 or mcc@ocnj.us or Sgt. Dan Lancaster at 609-525-9128 or dlancaster@ocnj.us, and can remain anonymous.

