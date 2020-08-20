Police car
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer

ATLANTIC CITY — A Northfield woman was charged with assault by auto after allegedly hitting a 16-year-old with her car late Monday before driving away from the crash, only returning hours later.

At 11:57 p.m., Officer Aaron Jones was responding to a call for service when he found a 16-year-old girl in the roadway in the 200 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, according to a news release from city police.

The girl had been hit by a car that had left, police said.

Police did not release the name of the girl, but said that he was seriously injured and was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

After 3 a.m., Shelby Frasier, 28, went back to the scene of the crash to report her involvement, police said. She was arrested by Officer Eric Knuttel, who was investigating.

Frasier was also charged with leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident with serious bodily injury and multiple motor vehicle summons. She was released on a summons with a future court date.

GALLERY: Atlantic City Police Department community barbecue at Brown's Memorial Park

Contact: 609-272-7241

mbilinski@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMollyB

Tags

Staff Writer

My beat is public safety, following police and crime. I started in January 2018 here at the Press covering Egg Harbor and Galloway townships. Before that, I worked at the Reading Eagle in Reading, Pa., covering crime and writing obituaries.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments