ATLANTIC CITY — A Northfield woman was charged with assault by auto after allegedly hitting a 16-year-old with her car late Monday before driving away from the crash, only returning hours later.
At 11:57 p.m., Officer Aaron Jones was responding to a call for service when he found a 16-year-old girl in the roadway in the 200 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, according to a news release from city police.
The girl had been hit by a car that had left, police said.
Police did not release the name of the girl, but said that he was seriously injured and was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.
After 3 a.m., Shelby Frasier, 28, went back to the scene of the crash to report her involvement, police said. She was arrested by Officer Eric Knuttel, who was investigating.
Frasier was also charged with leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident with serious bodily injury and multiple motor vehicle summons. She was released on a summons with a future court date.
GALLERY: Atlantic City Police Department community barbecue at Brown's Memorial Park
Atlantic City Police officers cook hamburgers and hotdogs for city residents.
Atlantic City Police socially distanced community BBQ
The Atlantic City Police Department's Neighborhood Coordination Unit host a socially distanced community BBQ at Brown’s Memorial Park, Monday Aug 17, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Atlantic City Police officer's cook hamburgers and hotdogs for The Atlantic City Police Department's Neighborhood Coordination Unit socially distanced community BBQ at Brown’s Memorial Park, Monday Aug 17, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Residents attend The Atlantic City Police Department's Neighborhood Coordination Unit host a socially distanced community BBQ at Brown’s Memorial Park, Monday Aug 17, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Residents attend The Atlantic City Police Department's Neighborhood Coordination Unit socially distanced community BBQ at Brown’s Memorial Park, Monday Aug 17, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Residents attend The Atlantic City Police Department's Neighborhood Coordination Unit host a socially distanced community BBQ at Brown’s Memorial Park, Monday Aug 17, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Lt. Willie Santiago, Atlantic City Police Offer attends The Atlantic City Police Department's Neighborhood Coordination Unit socially distanced community BBQ at Brown’s Memorial Park, Monday Aug 17, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Residents attend The Atlantic City Police Department's Neighborhood Coordination Unit host a socially distanced community BBQ at Brown’s Memorial Park, Monday Aug 17, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Residents attend The Atlantic City Police Department's Neighborhood Coordination Unit socially distanced community BBQ at Brown’s Memorial Park, Monday Aug 17, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
The Atlantic City Police Department's Neighborhood Coordination Unit host a socially distanced community BBQ at Brown’s Memorial Park, Monday Aug 17, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Residents attend The Atlantic City Police Department's Neighborhood Coordination Unit host a socially distanced community BBQ at Brown’s Memorial Park, Monday Aug 17, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
The Atlantic City Police Department's Neighborhood Coordination Unit host a socially distanced community BBQ at Brown’s Memorial Park, Monday Aug 17, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Residents line up to get some hamburgers and hot dogs on Monday at Brown’s Memorial Park in Atlantic City.
Residents attend The Atlantic City Police Department's Neighborhood Coordination Unit host a socially distanced community BBQ at Brown’s Memorial Park, Monday Aug 17, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Atlantic City Police officer's cook hamburgers and hotdogs for The Atlantic City Police Department's Neighborhood Coordination Unit socially distanced community BBQ at Brown’s Memorial Park, Monday Aug 17, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
The Atlantic City Police Department's Neighborhood Coordination Unit host a socially distanced community BBQ at Brown’s Memorial Park, Monday Aug 17, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
The Atlantic City Police Department's Neighborhood Coordination Unit host a socially distanced community BBQ at Brown’s Memorial Park, Monday Aug 17, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
The Atlantic City Police Department's Neighborhood Coordination Unit host a socially distanced community BBQ at Brown’s Memorial Park, Monday Aug 17, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
The Atlantic City Police Department's Neighborhood Coordination Unit host a socially distanced community BBQ at Brown’s Memorial Park, Monday Aug 17, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Atlantic City Police officer's cook hamburgers and hotdogs for The Atlantic City Police Department's Neighborhood Coordination Unit socially distanced community BBQ at Brown’s Memorial Park, Monday Aug 17, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
The Atlantic City Police Department's Neighborhood Coordination Unit host a socially distanced community BBQ at Brown’s Memorial Park, Monday Aug 17, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
The Atlantic City Police Department's Neighborhood Coordination Unit host a socially distanced community BBQ at Brown’s Memorial Park, Monday Aug 17, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Mayor Marty Small, left and Atlantic City Police Chief Henry White, right handout backpack to the children during The Atlantic City Police Department's Neighborhood Coordination Unit socially distanced community BBQ at Brown’s Memorial Park, Monday Aug 17, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
The Atlantic City Police Department's Neighborhood Coordination Unit host a socially distanced community BBQ at Brown’s Memorial Park, Monday Aug 17, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
The Atlantic City Police Department's Neighborhood Coordination Unit host a socially distanced community BBQ at Brown’s Memorial Park, Monday Aug 17, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small, left and Police Chief Henry White hand out backpacks to children during the Atlantic City Police Department’s Neighborhood Coordination Unit socially distanced community barbecue at Brown’s Memorial Park on Monday. View more photos and a video from the event at
PressofAC.com
The Atlantic City Police Department's Neighborhood Coordination Unit host a socially distanced community BBQ at Brown’s Memorial Park, Monday Aug 17, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
The Atlantic City Police Department's Neighborhood Coordination Unit host a socially distanced community BBQ at Brown’s Memorial Park, Monday Aug 17, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
The Atlantic City Police Department's Neighborhood Coordination Unit host a socially distanced community BBQ at Brown’s Memorial Park, Monday Aug 17, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
The Atlantic City Police Department's Neighborhood Coordination Unit host a socially distanced community BBQ at Brown’s Memorial Park, Monday Aug 17, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
The Atlantic City Police Department's Neighborhood Coordination Unit host a socially distanced community BBQ at Brown’s Memorial Park, Monday Aug 17, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Atlantic City Police officer's cook hamburgers and hotdogs for The Atlantic City Police Department's Neighborhood Coordination Unit socially distanced community BBQ at Brown’s Memorial Park, Monday Aug 17, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Atlantic City Police officer's cook hamburgers and hotdogs for The Atlantic City Police Department's Neighborhood Coordination Unit socially distanced community BBQ at Brown’s Memorial Park, Monday Aug 17, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
