NORTHFIELD — A city woman was charged after she allegedly admitted to 10 car burglaries, police said Tuesday.
Mandi Smith, 33, was arrested by Detective Bentz and charged with theft and burglary to a motor vehicle, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.
During a search of Smith’s home, proceeds from burglaries were recovered, police said, and she admitted to committing about 10 car burglaries.
More charges are pending after police identify the stolen items and more victims are identified, police said.
Officials said it was important that residents report car burglaries even if they don’t believe anything was stolen or the loss was minimal. They also reminded residents to lock their vehicles and report any suspicious activity to police.
Police asked anyone with information to contact the department’s Detective Bureau at 609-641-2832, extension 190.
