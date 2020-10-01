Northfield police warn of youths 'swerving' bicycles into traffic

NORTHFIELD — City police Wednesday said the department has been receiving complaints about youths riding bicycles into traffic and at moving vehicles.
It’s a recent phenomenon known as “swerving,” according to a post on the department’s Facebook page. Juveniles have been warned that this is a dangerous behavior.
“Please speak to your children about riding their bicycles in a safe and responsible manner,” police said.
Police urged residents to report any incidents, and warned that enforcement action “is the next step to ensure the safety of the juveniles and the motoring public.”
The department’s non-emergency number is 609-641-3122.
