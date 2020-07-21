NORTH WILDWOOD — Police are requesting assistance from the public to help locate a driver and vehicle involved in a hit-and-run accident Sunday at Third and Central avenues, police said Tuesday.
About 2:50 a.m., a pedestrian was injured after being struck by a vehicle while crossing the street, Capt. John A. Stevenson said in a news release. The driver of the vehicle originally stopped and got out but returned to his vehicle and left the scene prior to police arrival, Stevenson said.
Witnesses said the vehicle involved in the hit-and-run was a white SUV, Stevenson said.
NORTH WILDWOOD — Authorities are looking for a man accused of sexually assaulting a woman Tu…
A piece of black plastic molding from the driver’s side of the windshield of the vehicle was found at the scene, Stevenson said. The piece was linked to a 2019/20 white Hyundai Santa Fe. Witnesses at the scene described the driver as a white man in his late 40s to early 50s, heavier set with brown hair almost shoulder length.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the driver and/or the vehicle involved can call police dispatch at 609-522-2411 or text TIP NWPD followed by your message to 888777.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.