BRIDGETON — After scrapping plans for a new $65 million jail, Cumberland County officials plan to close the current facility, sending inmates to be housed other counties.
“Our preliminary comparison between the cost to build and operate a new facility versus entering into a direct services contract indicates that the county stands to save an estimated $8 to $10 million in the first year and millions of dollars of savings per year thereafter,” county Freeholder Director Joseph Derella said in a news release Wednesday. “With savings of this magnitude, we are anticipating no increase to the county tax levy for the next three years”
The Press of Atlantic City has reached out to PBA 231, the local that represents officers at the jail.
Officials have “determined that there is ample available space” in adjacent counties for inmates, Derella said, but did not identify the counties.
Derella, along with Deputy Director Darlene Barber, said in a statement last month that the board was thinking of putting a community center in the spot previously slated for the new jail, near South Woods State Prison on South Burlington Road.
The new jail was scheduled to open this year — after more than two years of planning and construction — holding up to 398 inmates.
Officials planned to demolish the current jail, adjacent to the courthouse on West Broad Street, once work was complete. Officials have previously said that the current facility is “obsolete” and must be replaced.
Officials cited criminal justice reform and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic as reasons the jail’s inmate population has decreased, as well as how the disease had impacted the local economy.
“When we started to see our jail population drop and hear leaders from across the political spectrum talk about criminal justice reform initiatives, we knew we had to take a pause and make sure a new correctional facility is in the best interest of the taxpayers of Cumberland County,” Derella said. “Prior to COVID-19, there were a number of bi-partisan proposals to address bail and sentencing disparities that are gaining even more attention in light of recent unrest. It would be irresponsible to ignore these trends.
“We have no interest in defunding law enforcement in our county, but we also have no interest in asking county taxpayers to fund a half empty correctional facility,” he said.
Freeholder George Castellini, liaison to the county Finance Committee, said it's "about tax dollars and doing our job."
“I am extremely concerned for the well-being of the men, women and families of our correctional department employees, but we have to address the 150,000 plus citizens of our county who expect us to do our job,” Castellini said. “This is a difficult decision, but our County government is reacting to an unprecedented series of events, while our residents and businesses are facing devastating financial hardships. We have an obligation to all of our taxpayers to make fiscally responsible decisions now before we reach a point of no return on the jail construction.”
Derella said that officials are in active discussions with police chiefs from the county’s three cities — Bridgeton, Millville and Vineland — as well as judiciary and other law enforcement officials and the correction’s officers union.
State law requires the filing of a “lay off” plan for employees who will be affected by the jail closing, Derella noted.
Barber said that the county “is making every effort to help displaced staff find employment.”
“The evaluation process includes determining what assistance the county can provide to those whose employment will be impacted by housing detainees in another county’s facility, including identifying opportunities for employment in other correctional facilities, several of which currently have substantial numbers of unfilled positions,” Barber said. “Although our staffing needs will be reduced, we will still need officers and support personnel for a variety of duties related to staffing a holding center and transporting detainees to and from court appearances not conducted by video conference.”
As for the new jail, for which footings and foundation on part of the building have already been completed, proposals for what the site might be repurposed for are coming in.
“The ideas are coming in fast, so much so that we will be looking to create a committee in the near future to review and recommend proposals to the Freeholder Board.” Derella said. “I am confident that we will find a cost effective and beneficial use for the jail site, but most importantly, I am confident that this exhaustive review process will lead us to a decision that is in the best interest of the taxpayers of Cumberland County.”
