CAMDEN — A 36-year-old man who lives in the Newtonville section of Buena Vista Township pleaded guilty Thursday to illegally selling multiple firearms in federal court.
Brandon Groce, 36, who has five prior felony convictions, pleaded guilty during a videoconference before U.S. District Judge Robert B. Kugler to charges including one count of illegally engaging in the business of dealing in firearms and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to a news release from U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito.
The charges carry a maximum potential penalty of up to five years in prison and 10 years in prison, respectively, and each count carries a maximum fine of $250,000, according to the release.
Sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 16.
On six different days between February 2019 and Sept. 2019, Groce met with an individual at a parking lot in Paulsboro, Gloucester County, to sell firearms, according to documents filed in the case and statements made in court.
During each meeting, Groce sold at least one firearm and ammunition for cash, according to the release. At the time, Groce had previously been convicted in state Superior Court of five felonies, including a firearms offense, resisting arrest and three controlled substances offenses.
Carpenito credited special agents of the Newark Field Division of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, under the leadership of Special Agent in Charge Charlie J. Patterson, with the investigation leading to the guilty plea.
The government is represented by Assistant U.S. Attorney Jeffrey Bender of the U.S. Attorney’s Office Criminal Division in Camden and Groce is represented by Camden Assistant Federal Public Defender Lori Koch.
The case is part of Project Guardian, the Department of Justice’s signature initiative to reduce gun violence and enforce federal firearms laws, according to the release.
For more information about Project Guardian, visit https://www.justice.gov/projectguardian.
