Bostick.jpg

Ademola Bostick

 PROVIDED

A New York man pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose on Tuesday in connection to a shooting of a man in Little Egg Harbor in April, according to Ocean County First Assistant Prosecutor, Michael T. Nolan Jr.

Ademola Bostick, 24, of Bay Shore, New York was charged after officers responded to a victim, Charles Sortino, 23, of Little Egg Harbor laying in the road on Center Street at 11:45 a.m. on April 3.  Sortino was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. After an extensive investigation, detectives determined that Bostick and a co-conspirator, Rajah Mayo, 20, of Freeport, New York, drove from New York to Little Egg Harbor where Bostick shot Sortino several times with a handgun. Charges against Mayo remain pending.

Bostick will be sentenced on October 16 where the State will be seeking eight years in New Jersey State Prison without early release, for the aggravated assault charge, and eight years with a forty-two month period of parole ineligibility for the weapons charge, Nolan said.

Both sentences are to run concurrently.  Bostick remains in the Ocean County Jail pending sentencing.

Contact: 609-272-7239

CFairfield@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPress_CJ

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments