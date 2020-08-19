A New York man pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose on Tuesday in connection to a shooting of a man in Little Egg Harbor in April, according to Ocean County First Assistant Prosecutor, Michael T. Nolan Jr.
Ademola Bostick, 24, of Bay Shore, New York was charged after officers responded to a victim, Charles Sortino, 23, of Little Egg Harbor laying in the road on Center Street at 11:45 a.m. on April 3. Sortino was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. After an extensive investigation, detectives determined that Bostick and a co-conspirator, Rajah Mayo, 20, of Freeport, New York, drove from New York to Little Egg Harbor where Bostick shot Sortino several times with a handgun. Charges against Mayo remain pending.
Bostick will be sentenced on October 16 where the State will be seeking eight years in New Jersey State Prison without early release, for the aggravated assault charge, and eight years with a forty-two month period of parole ineligibility for the weapons charge, Nolan said.
Both sentences are to run concurrently. Bostick remains in the Ocean County Jail pending sentencing.
LITTLE EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Two men from New York have been charged with attempted murder i…
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.