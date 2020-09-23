ATLANTIC CITY — A New York man who tried to save a Pennsylvania father from drowning in the ocean last year has been awarded a Carnegie Medal.
James Glorioso, Jr., a 42-year-old actor from Amsterdam, received the award from the Carnegie Hero Fund Commission for entering into mortal danger to rescue another, the commission announced Tuesday. He was one of 17 given the award, the highest honor for civilian heroism in the U.S. and Canada.
A GoFundMe page has been set up for the Pennsylvania father who drowned Monday in Atlantic C…
Glorioso, on July 29, 2019, ran into the water off New Jersey Avenue, where Thanh Bui, 58, of Reading, had gone in to save his 11-year-old son.
He got a small boogie board, swimming and padding through ocean swells to get to Bui, who was face down in the water, according to the commission.
“Glorioso grasped Bui and turned him onto his back and placed him on the board,” officials said. “Glorioso held Bui to the board, but, despite kicking, he struggled to return to shore.”
The child, 11, was able to make it to the shore.
ATLANTIC CITY — A half-hour before the first shift of lifeguards took the stand Monday morni…
Rescue personnel came, taking Bui from him, according to the commission. They helped Glorioso return to shore, where he was weak, muscles cramping and dehydrated, though he recovered.
Bui died at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus.
GALLERY: Look back at Atlantic City Beach Patrol
Atlantic City Beach Patrol
AC Beach Patrol Captain Fran Bennett instructs rookie guards, July 8, 1988. Photo by Vernon Orgodnek.
Atlantic City Beach Patrol
Atlantic City Beach Patrol. Press Archive Photo.
Atlantic City Beach Patrol
Atlantic City Beach Patrol May 29, 1974. Press Archive Photo.
Atlantic City Beach Patrol
Fred Burwell, Bill Warner and Eric Grant wheel a lifeboat to it's winter home in the city yard. Sept. 1993. Press file photo.
Atlantic City Beach Patrol
Atlantic City Beach Patrol photo July 8, 1962. Mike Blizzard Press photo.
Atlantic City Beach Patrol
Atlantic City Beach Patrol Lost and Found August 6, 1961. Press archive photo.
Atlantic City Beach Patrol
TOP COMMANDERS - Chief Richard W. Hughes Sr. right, and Asst. Chief Harry Yates are in charge of the overall operations of the local Beach Patrol. Both are veterans of the force. July 8, 1962. Press photo by Mike Blizzard.
Atlantic City Beach Patrol
Atlantic City Beach Patrol 1923-24. Press Archive Photo.
Atlantic City Beach Patrol
BEACH IMPROVEMENTS - A new medical station for the Beach Patrol is constructed at Missouri Ave, May, 7, 1965. Press Photo.
Atlantic City Beach Patrol
Mrs. Victorin Leduc, left and daugher both of Quebec, Canada, thank lifeguards at Kentucky Avenue for having saved their husband and father, a heart attack victim on the beach. Lifeguards are, from left, John Rush, Capt. Richard (Boomer) Blair and Mark Watson, medical guard. August 1, 1971. Mike Blizzard press photo.
Atlantic City Beach Patrol
Atlantic City Beach Patrol. Press Archive Photo.
Atlantic City Beach Patrol
Mr. and Miss Beach Patrol Bob Garbutt Jr. and Rachelle Walker. August 1988. Photo by Danny Drake Press archives.
Atlantic City Beach Patrol
New Hampshire Ave. Beach Patrol with kids from the AC Recreation program. July 18, 1984. Press file photo.
Atlantic City Beach Patrol
Atlantic City Beach Patrol July 23, 1982. Press Archive Photo by Danny Drake.
Atlantic City Beach Patrol
Simulated rescue. New Hampshire beach as part of demo to children. Press archive photo.
Atlantic City Beach Patrol
Atlantic City Beach Patrol. Beach Erosion, 1947. Press Archive Photo.
Atlantic City Beach Patrol
Atlantic City Beach Patrol. Press Archive Photo.
Atlantic City Beach Patrol
Atlantic City Beach Patrol. Press Archive Photo.
Atlantic City Beach Patrol
Atlantic City Beach Patrol, Skey and Moss head for finish line and victory, July 25, 1970. Photo by Mike Blizzard. Press Archive Photo.
Atlantic City Beach Patrol
Atlantic City beach patrol on winter duty, Bob Levy secures storage area. August 1990. Press file photo.
Atlantic City Beach Patrol
Margaret Fognarro and John Egnos, Mr. & Mrs. Beach Patrol, August 20, 1975. Press Archive photo.
Atlantic City Beach Patrol
Atlantic City Beach Patrol. Press Archive Photo.
Atlantic City Beach Patrol
Atlantic City Beach Patrol May 25, 1991. Press Archive Photo.
Atlantic City Beach Patrol
Joe Tarsitano, Joe Rush and Matthew Previti protect AC beaches. July 1982. Press photo by Danny Drake.
Atlantic City Beach Patrol
Mario Guerra, and AC guard that gives test watches practice. June 9, 1985. Press photo by Vernon Ogrodnek.
Atlantic City Beach Patrol
Lt. Joe Barrett, AC Beach Patrol talks to Walrus puppet about water safety. Mike Blizzard photo. Press Archives.
Atlantic City Beach Patrol
Atlantic City Lifeguard station washed from pilings at Florida Ave. Mar 13, 1983. Press file photo by Danny Drake.
Atlantic City Beach Patrol
BEACH MEDICS - These eight medical students and one nurse are Atlatnic City Beach Patrol medical assistans providing first aid to bathers. July 9, 1961. Press photo.
Atlantic City Beach Patrol
Atlantic City Beach Patrol. Louis A. Miller, center, of Montreal, president of the Royal Lifesaving Society of Canada and chairman of Quebec Directorate, National Lifeguard Service, presents honarary memberships in the Canadian organization to Capt. Richard Blair, left , and Assistant Chief Tom Ford, of the Atlantic City Beach Patrol. July 31, 1969. Press Archive Photo.
Atlantic City Beach Patrol
Steve Levy adn Teroy Colllins paints Atlantic City on boats. Press file photo. March 1983.
Atlantic City Beach Patrol
AC Beach Patrol Queen Monica Carroll, of Sewell, and Mr. Beach Patrol Bill Fox. August 1987. Press Photo by Vernon Ogrodnek.
Atlantic City Beach Patrol
Atlantic City Beach Patrol rowboats are stored on the beach.
Michael Ein / Staff Photographer
Atlantic City Beach Patrol
Atlantic City Beach Patrol Chief Steve Downey says he is doubling up on lifeguards this weekend in the area near the Warped Tour venue.
Edward Lea / staff photo
Atlantic City Beach Patrol
The Atlantic City Beach Patrol’s Mike Sykes, left, and Pete Egnor carry the rescue bag ashore after rowing through the waves to win the combination rescue at the Goudy Rescue Races 2018. Jack Fenton completed the swimming leg for the victorious trio.
ERIN GRUGAN / Staff Photographer
Atlantic City Beach Patrol
Members of the Atlantic City Beach Patrol watch over the competitors of the Triathlon during the swim. The 8th Annual TRI AC triathlon in Atlantic City took place, Saturday Aug. 11, 2018, consisting of a .25 mile swim, 11 mile bike, and 5K run (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Dale Gerhard / Staff Photographer
Atlantic City Beach Patrol
Atlantic City Beach Patrol launched one of two Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City commissioned lifeboat, celebrating the start of summer. (May 28, 2018)
LAUREN CARROLL
Staff Writer
Atlantic City Beach Patrol
The Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City commissioned two colorful, custom lifeboats for the Atlantic City Beach Patrol to use on the Maryland Avenue and Virginia Avenues beaches this summer. (May 28, 2018)
LAUREN CARROLL
Staff Writer
Atlantic City Beach Patrol
Atlantic City Beach Patrol, summer of 1904.
This group is the "downtown" half of the force. The "uptown" half is seated at right. of the tent in the background, awaiting its photo later.
The man in civilian clothes, at right (wearing police badge, watch chain and sharpshooter's medal, is Anthong M. Ruffu, later a city commissioner and the man who succeeded Edward L. Bader as mayor in 1927. He was then head beach censor and chief of beach police.
The scene is the South Carolina and the beach. The building with twin pagodas at left is Schlitz Hotel in center of which is the entrance to the Savoy Theater.
Press archives
Atlantic City Beach Patrol
J.D. Biscieglia, 8, of Egg Harbor Township helps clean a lifeguard stand during a drill that was part of an Aug. 16 “Lifeguard for a Day Camp” hosted by the Atlantic City Beach Patrol near Georgia Avenue.
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Atlantic City Beach Patrol
Rescue personal from the Atlantic City Beach Patrol along with the Coast Guard and the Atlantic City Police search for two people who disappeared in the ocean. Thursday, June 15, 2017. (Kristian Gonyea | For Press of Atlantic City)
Kristian Gonyea
Atlantic City Beach Patrol
July 7, 2010: Mike Flanagan (front) and Mike Murphy (rear) from the Atlantic City Beach Patrol get off to a good start during the Doubles Row Relay at the Chief Bill Kuhn Brigantine Invitational Races on the 15th Street Beach. Press archives
Press archives
Atlantic City Beach Patrol
Lifeguard captains work on training drills with the new recruits on the MLK beach today, Monday August 3 2009. The Atlantic City Beach Patrol is currently training four new lifeguards, who are expected to be officially hired in a few days. However, all four trainees failed the test last year and have not been subject to a new one. The projected hires are infuriating veterans on the patrol, who insist the hiring endanger lives. Press archives
Press archives
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.