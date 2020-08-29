MAYS LANDING — A 37-year-old man charged in a 2018 human trafficking case is slated to go to trial in November.
El Joshua, of Mays Landing, who allegedly held at least two women captive and forced them into prostitution, is scheduled to appear at 9 a.m. Nov. 19 for a trial before Atlantic County Superior Court Judge Patricia M. Wild, court records show. He has a case review set for 1:30 p.m. Oct. 19.
For weeks, Michelle Kaighn thought her daughter might be dead.
He had previously been scheduled to go to trial March 30, and then July 6, as the COVID-19 pandemic forced state judiciary officials to postpone jury trials to mitigate the spread of the disease.
Atlantic County is set to be one of the first counties in the state to resume jury trials, with the first one slated for Sept. 28, according to court staff.
Joshua was charged with five counts of human trafficking Feb. 21, 2019, then indicted in May of that year on nine counts, including five counts of human trafficking. He entered a not-guilty plea the next month at a post-indictment arraignment.
A human trafficking charge typically carries 20 years to life in prison.
MAYS LANDING — Court hearings and trials across South Jersey continue to be held virtually o…
Prosecutors say Joshua held the women captive and forced them into prostitution and domestic servitude through violence, threats, coercion and by providing them with heroin.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, Joshua held the women in a Pearce Road home in Hamilton Township, where they had to ask permission to use the bathroom and endured threats Joshua made using an airsoft gun.
Joshua arranged “dates” for them at Atlantic City casinos and along Atlantic Avenue, forcing them to have sex with customers in exchange for heroin, court documents show.
On Dec. 19, 2018, one of the women escaped through a window while fending off an attack from Joshua and told Hamilton Township police she was being held against her will.
