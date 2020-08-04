Mays Landing — Nicole Miller and her girlfriend, both charged with assaulting Miller's 11-year-old daughter last week, were ordered released pending trial Tuesday morning.
Heather Grosso, 36, and Miller, 32, both of Mays Landing, were ordered released from Atlantic County jail after separate detention hearings held virtually before county Superior Court Judge John R. Rauh.
Both women have been charged with simple assault and endangering the welfare of a child in the July 29 incident, which left the girl with two swollen eyes, bite marks and a bald patch, according to court documents. Miller also was charged with aggravated assault.
Both women wore orange jail uniforms and masks during their hearings. Grosso nodded or shook her head as her attorney spoke; Miller wiped tears from her eyes.
“Mr. Maher, I know you’re anxious to argue, but if I told you I was going to let your client go, could we shortcut some of this?” Rauh asked Grosso's defense attorney, John Maher. “ ... Your client doesn’t have any significant prior history. I don’t know what happened in that car.”
As conditions of their release, Miller and Grosso must telephonically report to court staff once a month, must appear to all scheduled court hearings and not commit any offences, among other conditions.
They are also not to have any contact with the victim, who is currently in the custody of her godmother or grandmother.
Assistant Prosecutor Deirdre Laws, who represents the state in the case, unsuccessfully argued to detain both women.
Although Grosso scored very low on the judiciary’s public safety assessment, she said it “does not properly capture her dangerousness and her risk of failure to appear in court.”
“I think it’s important to note that the victim sustained a bruise, swollen left and right eye, bite marks to the right cheek area and wrist and a bald patch on the back of her head due to the pulling out of her hair,” Laws said. “The brutality of this assault in and of itself, especially given the vulnerability of the victim and her age, that being 11, amplified and demonstrated the defendant’s dangerousness and warrants detention.”
During Grosso's hearing, defense attorney John Maher cited three witness statements that he described as giving “competing narratives” against the statement given by the girl’s godmother to police.
According to one juvenile in the car, the girl was “going wild,” hitting both women and having a “fit, kicking the car’s windshield," he said.
“Miss Miller, the co-defendant, placed (victim) in a bear hug to restrain her, but she continued to hit Miss Grosso,” Maher read from the statement. “Miss Grosso was driving and trying to protect herself from being hit by (the victim). Other than Miss Grosso flailing her arms to protect herself from being hit by (the victim) Miss Grosso did not hit (the victim).”
Both are scheduled for a pre-indictment conference Sept. 16 before Judge Donna M. Taylor.
This story is developing. Check back for updates.
