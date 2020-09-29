Monday fire in North Cape May ruled accidental

LOWER TOWNSHIP — The cause of a blaze early Monday at a home in the North Cape May section of the township has been ruled accidental, officials said.
About 4:28 a.m., township police and the Town Bank Fire Department responded to the first block of Fire Lane for a report of a structure fire, according to a news release from police.
There, smoke was coming from inside the house, police said. Officers confirmed that all of the residents were outside and were not injured.
The Erma and Villas fire departments, township Bureau of Fire Safety and township rescue squad also responded, extinguishing to fire quickly, police said.
Fire personnel at the home deemed it accidental, police said.
