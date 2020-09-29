 Skip to main content
Mizpah Fire Company closed due to criminal investigation, officials say
Mizpah Fire Company closed due to criminal investigation, officials say

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — Officials announced the closure of the Mizpah Volunteer Fire Company Tuesday morning due to a criminal investigation by the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office.

Officials did not release the nature of the investigation, but township police said in a news release that the investigation is ongoing.

The Press of Atlantic City has reached out to the Prosecutor’s Office for details.

During the administrative closure, other local fire departments will be covering the area, police said.

“The Township of Hamilton Committee ensures that the fire service delivered to the residents located in Mizpah’s coverage area will not be interrupted,” police said.

Contact: 609-272-7241

mbilinski@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMollyB

Staff Writer

My beat is public safety, following police and crime. I started in January 2018 here at the Press covering Egg Harbor and Galloway townships. Before that, I worked at the Reading Eagle in Reading, Pa., covering crime and writing obituaries.

