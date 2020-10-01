Mizpah fire chief, firefighter charged with conspiracy and theft

MAYS LANDING — The chief of the Mizpah Volunteer Fire Company and another member have been charged with official misconduct, conspiracy and theft, Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner said Thursday.
Chief Jay Davenport II and Craig Paxton, both 38, were processed and released on summonses, according to a news release from the Prosecutor’s Office.
The investigation of fire company members is connected to allegations of the creation of one or more unauthorized accounts at NAPA Auto Parts, using the fire company’s funds and tax-exempt status, authorities said.
Members of the Prosecutor’s Office of Professional Standards and Accountability and the Hamilton Township Police Department executed a search and seizure warrant Tuesday at the fire company, according to the release. Davenport and Paxton were charged after the warrant was executed.
Their first appearance in Atlantic County Superior Court is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Oct. 28. Chief Assistant Prosecutor John Flammer represents the state.
Officials first announced the closing of the fire company Tuesday morning, citing a criminal investigation.
That evening, the Township Committee decided to launch its own investigation into the company's financial operations and physical inventory.
During the committee meeting, the governing body voted to temporarily seize and secure township-owned vehicles, equipment and supplies, cease immediately all funding of the company and freeze all financial assets.
They also decided to have township police Chief Greg Ciambrone coordinate with other local fire companies and mutual-aid departments to continue to provide fire services to the Mizpah section of the township, and have Township Administrator Arch Liston coordinate an investigation of the financial operations and physical inventory of the company in coordination with the Prosecutor’s Office, the Police Department and any other agencies as needed.
The township provides funding for five independent volunteer fire companies, including Mizpah, which provide fire and emergency services to the community.
Officials have said there will not be an interruption in service for residents during the time Mizpah is closed, citing the proximity of nearby fire companies. They also said they intend to keep the Mizpah firehouse as a polling station on Election Day, Nov. 3.
