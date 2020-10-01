Mizpah fire chief, firefighter charged with conspiracy and theft

During the committee meeting, the governing body voted to temporarily seize and secure township-owned vehicles, equipment and supplies, cease immediately all funding of the company and freeze all financial assets.

They also decided to have township police Chief Greg Ciambrone coordinate with other local fire companies and mutual-aid departments to continue to provide fire services to the Mizpah section of the township, and have Township Administrator Arch Liston coordinate an investigation of the financial operations and physical inventory of the company in coordination with the Prosecutor’s Office, the Police Department and any other agencies as needed.

The township provides funding for five independent volunteer fire companies, including Mizpah, which provide fire and emergency services to the community.

Officials have said there will not be an interruption in service for residents during the time Mizpah is closed, citing the proximity of nearby fire companies. They also said they intend to keep the Mizpah firehouse as a polling station on Election Day, Nov. 3.

