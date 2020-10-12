Missing 86-year-old Absecon man with dementia found

ABSECON — City police have located 86-year-old man who suffers from dementia who went missing.
Between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m., Herschel Saylor climbed out of an open window of Preferred Care at Absecon, 1020 Pitney Road, according to a news release from city police.
He was located at round 9:30 a.m.
Contact: 609-272-7241
Twitter @ACPressMollyB
