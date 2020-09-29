Millville police investigate Friday shooting that left man injured

MILLVILLE — Police are investigating after a 29-year-old city man was shot in the leg Friday evening.
About 4:50 p.m., officers responded to Third and Mulberry streets for a report of a shooting victim, according to police Capt. Ross Hoffman. There, they found a man who had been hit once in the leg by a gunshot.
Police did not release the name of the man, but said that he was flown to Cooper University Hospital and is currently in stable condition.
No suspects have been identified at this time, Hoffman said.
The investigation is ongoing, and officials asked anyone with information to contact police at 856-825-7010.
