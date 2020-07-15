Body cameras

Pleasantville police Officer Joe Gamble described the square black body camera clipped to the middle of the front of his vest as a 'useful tool' that will help officers do their job more efficiently. The department rolled out the program Oct. 31, outfitting about 40 officers with the recording devices.

MILLVILLE — City police on Tuesday announced that the department is deploying body cameras to some of their officers.

The cameras, used primarily by patrol officers and officers assigned to the Neighborhood Crime Prevention Unit, are in use as of Wednesday, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.

It's a technology that’s becoming a norm in policing across the U.S. to keep a record of police interactions with citizens.

The body cameras will help ongoing efforts within the department, according to the post.

“The cameras will be an additional instrument to help with improving community relationships, officer and citizen accountability, agency transparency, scene documentation and identifying training opportunities,” according to the post. “Our officers continue to work hard to prevent and reduce crime while enriching relationships with the community.”

Many South Jersey police departments are already using body-worn cameras, but there is no cumulative database showing which departments have them and which departments don’t.

The Pleasantville Police Department in Atlantic County rolled out a body camera program Oct. 31.

