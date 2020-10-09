Middle Township police sergeant receives traffic safety leadership designation

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — A township police sergeant received a new leadership designation, department officials announced Friday.

Sgt. Brian Murphy received the Traffic Safety Specialist – Level 1 Leadership designation, during the New Jersey Police Traffic Officers Association online event Wednesday, according to a news release from the department.

The Traffic Safety Specialist, or TSS, program was adopted in here after it was used in Maryland in order to recognize police officers who have attained notable experience, education, training and proficiency in highway safety enforcement methods and procedures, according to the release. Officers are approved based on documented training, employment records, service awards and sponsorship of employers.

The first level requires thee years of independent patrol experience, speed detection device certification, standard field sobriety certification and 30 points of earned electives, officials said. One elective point is awarded for each year of military service. Also, points are obtained for documented college experience.

Since 2016, nearly 200 traffic officers have achieved this recognition, according to the release.