MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — Residents looking for help with addiction, mental health and other social services will be able to make in-person or virtual appointments next week after the program paused due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The department is offering township residents appointments for their Public Advocate Program from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. starting Aug. 13, according to a news release from police.
GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP — A Cape May County man and a 15-year-old were charged with burglary ear…
“This Public Advocate Program was paused earlier this year because of the closing of Municipal Courts. While there is not a timeline for the reopening of in person Municipal Court in the state, I felt it was important to restart our Public Advocate program,” police Chief Christopher Leusner said. “The advocate will assist those in need of services to gain information on treatment, assessment and referrals to community support. I thank Mayor Timothy Donohue and Township Committee for authorizing the restart of this important program.”
“Our Court Advocate Program has been a compassionate and effective component of our Community Policing Initiative,” Mayor Tim Donohue said. “We worked hard to safely and sensibly get the face to face program back on track. We look forward to partnering with Cape Assist to continue to build on the program’s successful track record.”
BRIGANTINE —Two people stranded after a jet ski ran aground off the city Monday afternoon we…
The township was the second municipality in the state to start program in 2014 to help connect citizens in need with addiction, mental health, housing or other social services in their Municipal Court, according to the release. Cape Assist, a substance abuse prevention and treatment agency, is the township’s partner in providing the service.
For assistance or to schedule an appointment, call the Public Advocate at 609-380-9250 or call Cape Assist at 609-522-5960.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.