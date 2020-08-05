force_Force Chris Luesner

Middle Township police Chief Christopher Leusner said he wants his officers to base all their decisions on the behavior of an individual, without regard to race, gender or sexual orientation.

 Bill Barlow / for The Press

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — Residents looking for help with addiction, mental health and other social services will be able to make in-person or virtual appointments next week after the program paused due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The department is offering township residents appointments for their Public Advocate Program from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. starting Aug. 13, according to a news release from police.

“This Public Advocate Program was paused earlier this year because of the closing of Municipal Courts. While there is not a timeline for the reopening of in person Municipal Court in the state, I felt it was important to restart our Public Advocate program,” police Chief Christopher Leusner said. “The advocate will assist those in need of services to gain information on treatment, assessment and referrals to community support. I thank Mayor Timothy Donohue and Township Committee for authorizing the restart of this important program.”

“Our Court Advocate Program has been a compassionate and effective component of our Community Policing Initiative,” Mayor Tim Donohue said. “We worked hard to safely and sensibly get the face to face program back on track. We look forward to partnering with Cape Assist to continue to build on the program’s successful track record.”

The township was the second municipality in the state to start program in 2014 to help connect citizens in need with addiction, mental health, housing or other social services in their Municipal Court, according to the release. Cape Assist, a substance abuse prevention and treatment agency, is the township’s partner in providing the service.

For assistance or to schedule an appointment, call the Public Advocate at 609-380-9250 or call Cape Assist at 609-522-5960.

