Middle Township officials appoint members to Law Enforcement Community Engagement Committee

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — Township officials have appointed members to a new advisory committee, aimed at reinforcing the connection between police and the community.
The township’s Law Enforcement Community Engagement Committee was established through an ordinance ensuring a balanced membership of local clergy, educators, a representative from the Concerned Citizens of Whitesboro, a member of the local chapter of the NAACP, a representative from the township’s social service partners and three township residents, according to a news release from the township.
The initial appointees, who will serve terms ranging from one to three years beginning Jan. 1, were announced during Monday's Township Committee meeting, according to the release. All members will volunteer their time to serve on the committee. The committee will not make policies, nor will it have the power to hire or spend government funds.
The members include:
- Rudy Sheptock, local clergy, 3-year term
- Melisha Anderson, educator, 3-year term
- Butch Harner, Concerned Citizens of Whitesboro, 3-year term
- Quanette Vasser-McNeal, Cape May County NAACP, 3-year term
- Dan Auld, Middle Township resident, 2-year term
- AG Anderson, Middle Township resident, 2-year term
- Maureen Hagen, Middle Township resident, 2-year term
- Patrick Miller, CARES social service program, 1-year term
- Chief Christopher Leusner, Middle Township Police Department liaison, 1-year term
- Rachel Shepherd, secretary, 1-year term
“We are excited that we have been able to put this dynamic and diverse group of caring citizens together,” Mayor Tim Donohue said. “We look forward to building on our ongoing efforts at community policing and outreach.”
Contact: 609-272-7241
Twitter @ACPressMollyB
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.