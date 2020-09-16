There will be no National Night Out in Middle Township or Lower Township this year, officials said Thursday.
"The Middle Township Police Department is following the recommendations of the national organizers of 'National Night Out' and cancelling the event for 2020," police said in a news release. "The Department was hoping to hold the event in October of this year but out of an abundance of caution for our community and visitors, we have decided to follow other police agencies and cancel."
A Facebook post from Lower Township police department citing the same reasons.
The departments plan to have a National Night Out next year, according to both statements.
