Maryland man charged after Atlantic City police find loaded shotgun, ammo during traffic stop

ATLANTIC CITY — A Maryland man was arrested early Sunday after police found a loaded 20-gauge shotgun and additional ammunition during a traffic stop.
At 12:25 a.m., Officers Ivaylo Ivanov and Kushal Laroiya stopped a car they saw blocking traffic at a green light at Morris and Atlantic avenues, according to a news release from city police.
Officers searched the car and found a loaded 20-gauge shotgun and 100 additional rounds of ammunition, police said.
The driver, Bryan Richardson, 32, of Perryville, was arrested without incident, police said, and charged with unlawful possession of a weapon.
Richardson was released on a summons with a future court date.
Contact: 609-272-7241
Twitter @ACPressMollyB
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.