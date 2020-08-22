MARGATE — After a rash of bike thefts, city police on Friday advised residents on the best locks, as well as keeping photos of the bike and writing down the serial number.

Several of the bikes stolen were left unlocked, but others had a cable lock, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.

“The best locks to deter these types of thefts are U-Locks,” police said. “Those locks are hard steel and not easily defeated. There are many brands available and most come with a mount so they can be easily attached to the bike.”

While U-Locks aren’t perfect, they’re “generally significant enough to deter any theft,” police said, adding that many cable locks are easily cut with small pliers or, if they’re old, can be pried apart.

“Also, we encourage everybody to keep photos of your bike and to have the serial number written down,” police said. “When a bike is stolen and we have the serial number, we enter it in a database that other departments can check against. Without that information there isn’t much we can do to specifically identify one bike from another.”

The department also has a bike registration program, in which officers will record information about the bike and assign it a number in their records, according to the post. Residents just need to bring the bike to the department, and an available officer can assist with paperwork.

Police are actively investigating the thefts and urged residents who see anything suspicious to contact the department at 609-822-1151.

Staff Writer

My beat is public safety, following police and crime.

