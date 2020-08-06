LOWER TOWNSHIP — A man wanted for attempted murder in Florida was arrested by police Tuesday night during a traffic stop in the Erma section of the township.

At 7:06 p.m., police stopped a 2011 Chevy Camaro in the 500 block of Seashore Road, the department said in a news release.

Two men were in the car, police said. The driver, 18-year-old Jacob Eck, of the Villas section of township, had an arrest warrant for endangering the welfare of a child.

The passenger, Nelson Servando Ferguson, was charged with being a fugitive from justice out of Florida, police said. He is wanted there on attempted murder charges, as well as several drug offenses.

Ferguson allegedly shot a firearm into a home, striking a woman inside several times, police said, citing Florida officials.

During the investigation, Ferguson gave police a false name and date of birth, and when police confronted him with his true identity, he ran, according to the release. He was taken into custody after a brief foot chase.

Eck and Ferguson were taken to the township police headquarters for processing before being taken to the Cape May County jail to await a detention hearing and extradition hearing, respectively.

 

Contact: 609-272-7241

mbilinski@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMollyB

Tags

Staff Writer

My beat is public safety, following police and crime. I started in January 2018 here at the Press covering Egg Harbor and Galloway townships. Before that, I worked at the Reading Eagle in Reading, Pa., covering crime and writing obituaries.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments