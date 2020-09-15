BUENA — A man was shot Tuesday morning during a home invasion robbery, police said.
About 6:45 a.m., Franklin Township police officers responded to a home in the 800 block of Summer Avenue in the borough, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.
Police did not release the name of the man, but said his injuries are non-life threatening.
“At this time we believe this is an isolated incident and there is no immediate threat to the community,” according to the post. “Franklin Township Police will continue its investigation and update the public as information becomes available.”
Police asked anyone with information to call department detectives at 856-694-1415. Tips can also be left anonymously by emailing crimetips@franklintownship.com
