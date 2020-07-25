MAYS LANDING — An Atlantic City man was sentenced Tuesday to 15 years in prison after police in 2017 found 100 bags of fentanyl in his room at the Tropicana Hotel and Casino.

Tahir Gregory, 41, who was convicted by a jury of possession of controlled dangerous substance, or CDS, possession with intent to distribute and possession with intent to distribute near certain public property, must serve 7½ years before he is eligible for parole, according to a news release from the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office.

The state submitted an application to sentence Gregory as a persistent offender, which was granted by Atlantic County Superior Court Judge Donna M. Taylor, according to the release. His prior record was cited, which included multiple convictions for distribution of CDS, resisting arrest, promoting child prostitution, aggravated assault and throwing bodily fluids at a correctional officer.

Gregory was arrested Feb. 3, 2017, after a month-long investigation, according to the release. Law enforcement executed a search warrant inside a room Gregory rented at the Tropicana and found 100 bags of fentanyl and narcotics paraphernalia in a safe.

When he was arrested, police found $3,595 on him, according to the release.

Gregory also has two additional pending cases of human trafficking and criminal mischief charges.

“This defendant persistently threatened the welfare of women and children in our community for far too long,” county Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner said. “He preyed on their weaknesses and vulnerabilities. I want to thank our law enforcement partners for ensuring that he will no longer have the ability to harm victims for the foreseeable future.”

The county Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit, the FBI’s Child Exploitation Task Force and the Atlantic City Police Department investigated.

