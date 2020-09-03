WILDWOOD CREST — A Philadelphia man was arrested Saturday after allegedly sending a pornographic image of a child while reserving a hotel room.
On Aug. 20, police responded to a local hotel for a report of a pornographic image sent there, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.
WILDWOOD CREST — A 62-year-old Middlesex County man was arrested last week after allegedly e…
Police did not release the name of the hotel.
Danny Hart, 38, had sent the image of a child while reserving a room online, police said.
On Saturday, he was arrested after he got to the hotel, according to the post.
Hart was charged with possession/distribution of child pornography. He was taken to the Cape May County jail.
1033 program equipment at Longport, Ocean City police departments
The Longport Police Department
The Longport Police Department acquired a 1989 AM/General Humvee last year through the federal 1033 Program to help with high-water situations.
Longport Police Department / Provided
HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES
The Longport Police Department
The Longport Police Department acquired a 1989 AM/General Humvee last year through the federal 1033 Program to help with high-water situations.
Longport Police Department / Provided
Longport
The Longport Police Department acquired a 1989 AM/General Humvee last year through the federal 1033 Program to help with high-water situations.
Longport Police Department / Provided
083020_nws_policing
On August 28th 2020, Captain Charley Simonson of the Ocean City Police Department shows some of the equipment the OCPD has received from the Federal 1033 Program, which offers previously used government equipment and vehicles to municipalities. Inside the department's headquarter on between 8th and 9th street on Central Ave., Simonson shows a desktop comptuer obtained through the program.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
083020_nws_policing
On August 28th 2020, Captain Charley Simonson of the Ocean City Police Department shows some of the equipment the OCPD has received from the Federal 1033 Program, which offers previously used government equipment and vehicles to municipalities. Inside the department's headquarter on between 8th and 9th street on Central Ave., Simonson shows a desktop comptuer obtained through the program.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
083020_nws_policing
Top: Captain Charley Simonson of the Ocean City Police Department shows some of the equipment the OCPD has received from the Federal 1033 Program, which offers previously used government equipment and vehicles to municipalities. Simonson stands beside the department’s Flood Truck, parked in a municipal lot on 11th and Haven. Above: A humvee parked at the municipal lot at 11th and Haven was chosen for one reason being that the engine is provided with a snorkel which enables deeper water traversing. Right: Captain Simonson and Patrolman Mike Hall stand beside a winterized wet suit acquired through the program. Left: Dockside at the USCG facility on Northpoint Road, a tourniquet kit is demonstrated.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
083020_nws_policing
On August 28th 2020, Captain Charley Simonson of the Ocean City Police Department shows some of the equipment the OCPD has received from the Federal 1033 Program, which offers previously used government equipment and vehicles to municipalities. Simonson stands beside the department's Flood Truck, parked in a municipal lot on 11th and Haven.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
083020_nws_policing
Clockwise from top left, Ocean City police Capt. Charley Simonson shows off some of the equipment the department has received from the federal 1033 Program, including a flood truck, parked in a municipal lot at 11th Street and Haven Avenue; a winterized wet suit (with Patrolman Mike Hall); a tourniquet kit; and a Humvee.
Matthew Strabuk /
For The Press
083020_nws_policing
On August 28th 2020, Captain Charley Simonson of the Ocean City Police Department shows some of the equipment the OCPD has received from the Federal 1033 Program, which offers previously used government equipment and vehicles to municipalities. Simonson stands beside the department's Flood Truck, parked in a municipal lot on 11th and Haven.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
083020_nws_policing
On August 28th 2020, Captain Charley Simonson of the Ocean City Police Department shows some of the equipment the OCPD has received from the Federal 1033 Program, which offers previously used government equipment and vehicles to municipalities. A humvee parked at the municipal lot at 11th and Haven was chosen for one reason being that the engine is provided with a snorkel which enables deeper water traversing.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
083020_nws_policing
On August 28th 2020, Captain Charley Simonson of the Ocean City Police Department shows some of the equipment the OCPD has received from the Federal 1033 Program, which offers previously used government equipment and vehicles to municipalities. A humvee parked at the municipal lot at 11th and Haven was chosen for one reason being that the engine is provided with a snorkel which enables deeper water traversing.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
083020_nws_policing
On August 28th 2020, Captain Charley Simonson of the Ocean City Police Department shows some of the equipment the OCPD has received from the Federal 1033 Program, which offers previously used government equipment and vehicles to municipalities. Dockside at the USCG facility on Northpoint rd, a tourniquet kit is demonstrated.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
083020_nws_policing
On August 28th 2020, Captain Charley Simonson of the Ocean City Police Department shows some of the equipment the OCPD has received from the Federal 1033 Program, which offers previously used government equipment and vehicles to municipalities. Dockside at the USCG facility on Northpoint rd, a tourniquet kit is demonstrated.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
083020_nws_policing
On August 28th 2020, Captain Charley Simonson of the Ocean City Police Department shows some of the equipment the OCPD has received from the Federal 1033 Program, which offers previously used government equipment and vehicles to municipalities. Dockside at the USCG facility on Northpoint rd, a tourniquet kit is demonstrated.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
083020_nws_policing
On August 28th 2020, Captain Charley Simonson of the Ocean City Police Department shows some of the equipment the OCPD has received from the Federal 1033 Program, which offers previously used government equipment and vehicles to municipalities. Dockside at the USCG facility on Northpoint rd, a tourniquet kit is demonstrated.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
083020_nws_policing
On August 28th 2020, Captain Charley Simonson of the Ocean City Police Department shows some of the equipment the OCPD has received from the Federal 1033 Program, which offers previously used government equipment and vehicles to municipalities. Dockside at the USCG facility on Northpoint rd, a tourniquet kit is demonstrated.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
083020_nws_policing
On August 28th 2020, Captain Charley Simonson of the Ocean City Police Department shows some of the equipment the OCPD has received from the Federal 1033 Program, which offers previously used government equipment and vehicles to municipalities. (l-r) Captain Simonson and Patrolman Mike Hall stand beside a winterized wet suit acquired through the program.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.