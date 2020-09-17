STAFFORD TOWNSHIP — A Manahawkin man was jailed Wednesday night after police received calls that a man was shooting a pistol in front of his home.
At 9:55 p.m., police responded to Rudder Avenue in the Ocean Acres neighborhood after receiving a 911 call reporting a man was shooting a pistol outside his home, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page. While officers were on their way, additional 911 calls came in reporting multiple gunshots in the area.
Officers arrested Joshua Posey, 36, of Rudder Avenue, according to the post. Multiple handgun shell casings were found outside the home, and detectives recovered two handguns and one rifle from inside.
No injuries were reported, police said.
Posey is charged with two counts of unlawful possession of a weapon, improper behavior, obstruction and unlawful discharge of a weapon.
He was sent to the Ocean County jail.
