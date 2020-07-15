WILDWOOD — A woman claiming to be the mother of a man who was repeatedly punched by a city police officer during his arrest said that her son has been hospitalized.
Quinette, whose last name was not published in a 6abc report, told the outlet that her son, Arthur Wells, 24, was the man seen in a Sunday video of his arrest that has since gone viral, and that he is being treated at a Delaware hospital.
CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — A preliminary investigation is underway into a police incident that t…
The video, which has been circulating on Twitter, appears to show a city police officer punching a man who is already down on the ground.
The incident occurred between 3 and 3:30 a.m. Sunday on the 3700 block of Pacific Avenue, officials said.
The Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office is investigating to determine whether the actions of the arresting officer or officers potentially violated the use of justifiable force to effect an arrest or any related criminal statutes, county Prosecutor Jeffrey H. Sutherland said in a statement earlier this week.
Sutherland said that he cannot release any additional information at this time when asked for the name of the officers involved and/or their rank and the number of years they’ve been with the department, as well as whether they had been suspended with or without pay pending the outcome of the investigation.
Officials are still in the process of gathering video, statements and other evidence, he said, adding that he will release information as soon as he can.
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — A Lower Township man was charged with eluding and obstruction after allege…
"Seeing my son with the bruises that he has on his face, on his arm, on his legs his back, my son is badly bruised," Quinette told 6abc, who said that Wells went to the city for a shore trip with friends. "You could see the cops just beating my son in his face; he wasn't resisting or anything.”
Officials have urged anyone who has video or photographic footage of the events to contact the Prosecutor’s Office’s Professional Standards Unit at 609-465-1135.
