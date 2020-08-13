Authorities on Thursday identified the victim of a fatal shooting at an Atlantic City hotel as a city man.
Officers arrived at the Madison Hotel on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard after 11:45 a.m. Wednesday and found Wayne Brown, 25, on the 11th floor with an apparent gunshot wound, Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner said in a news release.
The prosecutor’s Major Crimes Unit and the Atlantic City Police Department are investigating, Tyner said.
— Vincent Jackson
