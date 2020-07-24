PATCO to stop ticket sales to Eagles parade at 7 p.m.

A man died after being struck by a train at the PATCO station in Collingswood on Friday morning, authorities said.

 PATCO / provided

The incident occurred about 8 a.m. The man, who has not yet been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene, the Camden County Prosecutor's Office said.

Delaware River Port Authority Police Sgt. Sean Longfellow said the man's death doesn't appear to be criminal in nature and that no one else was seen near him on the platform at the time. Police are continuing to investigate, he said.

The DRPA Police Department, Collingswood Police Department and the Prosecutor's Office responded to the scene. Anyone with information about the man's death can call Longfellow at 856-969-7836.

