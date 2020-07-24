A man died after being struck by a train at the PATCO station in Collingswood on Friday morning, authorities said.
The incident occurred about 8 a.m. The man, who has not yet been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene, the Camden County Prosecutor's Office said.
Delaware River Port Authority Police Sgt. Sean Longfellow said the man's death doesn't appear to be criminal in nature and that no one else was seen near him on the platform at the time. Police are continuing to investigate, he said.
The DRPA Police Department, Collingswood Police Department and the Prosecutor's Office responded to the scene. Anyone with information about the man's death can call Longfellow at 856-969-7836.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.