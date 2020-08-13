NORTH WILDWOOD — A man was cited after refusing to wear a mask inside a city restaurant, according to state officials.
During a COVID-19 briefing with state officials Wednesday afternoon, State Police Superintendent Colonel Patrick Callahan said that a man was at Flip Flopz Beach Bar & Grill, 106 W. Spruce Ave., and refused to wear a mask, violating Gov. Phil Murphy’s executive order to mitigate the spread of the disease.
Police Capt. John A. Stevenson said Thursday morning that the department has no record of a customer being cited at Flip Flopz for refusing to wear a mask.
The Press of Atlantic City has reached out to State Police for details.
Callahan, while summarizing recent executive order compliance around the state, said the man, a customer, was cited after being warned several times to wear a mask but refused.
Last month, Murphy signed an executive order mandating individuals to wear face coverings in outdoor public spaces when it is not practicable to socially distance.
“As I’ve said before, we know this virus is a lot less lethal outdoors than indoors, but that does not mean it is not lethal,” Murphy said when he announced the order. “The hotspots we’re seeing across the nation and certain worrisome transmission trends in New Jersey require us to do more. In the absence of a national strategy on face coverings, we’re taking this step to ensure that we can continue on our road back as one New Jersey family.”
Violations of the emergency orders surrounding the new coronavirus are considered disorderly persons offenses, which carry up to six months in jail, a maximum $1,000 fine or both.
